ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blanco County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Blanco, Burnet, Gillespie, Llano by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 04:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bosque, Coryell, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Lampasas, McLennan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bosque; Coryell; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Lampasas; McLennan; Mills; Navarro HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 104 degrees and heat index values up to 108. * WHERE...Henderson, Mills, Hamilton, Bosque, Hill, Navarro, Lampasas, Coryell and McLennan counties. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses to occur, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bastrop, Travis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bastrop; Travis The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Travis County in south central Texas Northwestern Bastrop County in south central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wyldwood, or 9 miles northwest of Bastrop, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Austin, Bastrop, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Cedar Creek, Wyldwood, Camp Swift, Hornsby Bend, Webberville, Phelan, Garfield and Del Valle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BASTROP COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy