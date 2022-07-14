ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, MN

Judge allows new evidence in baseball coach murder trial as defense tries deflecting blame

By Jonah Kaplan
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32rRmO_0gg3W8nE00

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecuting attorneys continued with their onslaught of expert witnesses on Thursday in the murder trial of Jamal Smith, the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach in an alleged road rage attack.

Smith's defense team, however, won a key concession from the judge; a ruling that opens the door for him to pursue an "alternative perpetrator" defense.

Smith is charged with shooting Jay Boughton on a highway in Plymouth last summer.

In an order released Thursday morning, Judge Nicole A. Engisch ruled that evidence of a picture showing Brandon Smothers, another passenger in the suspect's vehicle holding a weapon is admissible. Also allowed is is evidence of text messages being sent and received on Smothers' phone on the night of the alleged attack, but not the messages themselves.

"All defendants of a crime have the constitutional right to present a complete defense," Judge Engisch wrote. "The state has argued strenuously that while [Smothers] was holding a firearm, it was not the murder firearm. The jury could well disregard Defendant's evidence or Defendant's theory that [Smothers] is the shooter. It is, however, inappropriate for this court to assess the credibility of the proffered alternative perpetrator evidence when ruling on its admission..."

One thing that helped investigators close in on Smith as their suspect was a Facebook Live broadcast that showed Smith wearing similar clothes and carrying a similar handbag to one shown on surveillance video, posted shortly after the shooting. The Facebook Live broadcast also showed Smith brandishing a semi-automatic handgun, from which authorities were able to determine a serial number.

In the days following the incident, the police chief called the shooting "one of the most tragic events" he's witnessed in his 20 years of policing.

The photo of Smothers, taken on July 7th, shows him holding a similar looking weapon.

Smothers is on the state's witness list, but he's no longer expected to testify on account of his being unable to be located.

The trial began on Monday with emotional testimony from members of Boughton's family, including his son Harrison, who was in passenger seat at the time of the shooting.

Subsequent witnesses have included detectives from a host of law enforcement agencies, plus other experts to testify about gun residue and other forensic evidence, including cell phone tower readings social media sleuthing.

On Wednesday, Smith's girlfriend, Rondelle Hardin, reluctantly took the stand in response to a subpoena, and told the court she still talks to Smith every day -- even after the court ordered him not to.

Her testimony connected some important dots, including how she's the reason Smith came to Minnesota from Decatur, Illinois. She also testified that she remembers Smith getting out of the driver's seat of the SUV that was identified by police as the suspect's vehicle.

If convicted, Smith faces a life sentence in prison. Testimony is expected to continue into early next week, but the judge also signaled closing statements could commence as early as next Tuesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

Testimony paused in Jamal Smith murder trial

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Testimony is paused in a high-profile murder trial in Hennepin County. Friday, jurors in the Jamal Smith trial were sent home as the court deals with "unexpected legal issues." Smith is on trial for allegedly killing Twin Cities youth baseball coach Jay Boughton. The prosecution claims Smith shot Boughton while driving on Highway 169 last year, killing him in front of his 15-year-old son. The defense claims there's no evidence to support Smith fired the gun.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Judge signals jury deliberations could start next week in Plymouth road rage murder trial

MINNEAPOLIS -- The fifth day in the pivotal trial for the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach included no testimony but rather heated discussions among attorneys and the judge over more evidence related to the suspect's record and interactions.Judge Nicole A. Engisch on Friday ruled that prosecutors will be permitted to play audio recordings of phone calls made by Jamal Smith from jail, including to his girlfriend Rondelle Hardin. According to prosecutors, Smith's phone calls included instructions to take down his social media profiles and for Hardin, specifically, to not cooperate with police. "I see no unfair prejudice," Engisch said in...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Search warrant: Minneapolis police snipers fatally shot Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis police snipers shot 20-year-old Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg following a multi-hour standoff earlier this week on the city's south side, search documents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension show.  The new documents filed Friday show that the snipers were posted on the roof of a building across the street from the third-floor apartment unit where Sundberg was holed up. The BCA, the top law enforcement agency in the state, is investigating the deadly use of police force. It still remains unclear what exactly prompted the officers to shoot. According to investigators, Sundberg fired multiple gunshots inside the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Emotions run high at protest for Tekle Sundberg, as mother who was shot at expresses outrage

What started as a rally for a man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police quickly took a turn after the mother of two nearly hit by bullets while inside her apartment showed up to share her story on Saturday afternoon. Arabella Yarbrough was cooking food for her children Wednesday night when she says Tekle Sundberg fired bullets into their home, nearly hitting them. She confronted activists at a protest for Sundberg and against police violence on Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Plymouth, MN
Plymouth, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
103.7 THE LOON

“Dead Drunk” Driver Arrested In Minnesota For Being 6x The Legal Limit

Drinking and driving is a BIG no-no. If you are caught it's expensive, you may have to spend the night or nights in jail, and you may even lose your ability to drive legally. One man recently stopped by police here in Minnesota was six times the legal limit when he was tested, which in some cases would put some people into a coma or even death being that drunk. According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, the arrest was made recently by the Blaine Police Department in the north metro, where the driver of the vehicle blew a .525, or more than 6 times the legal limit of .08!
BLAINE, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Smith
CBS Minnesota

Blaine police arrest driver after measuring BAC level more than 6 times legal limit

BLAINE, Minn. -- Blaine police say that they arrested a man for driving while intoxicated after measuring a blood alcohol content strong enough to be considered potentially fatal.The 30-year-old driver was approached by a Blaine officer on DWI enforcement patrol, after someone saw a vehicle stopped outside of a Circle Pines home for two hours.The driver told the officer that he had been drinking a "large amount" of vodka prior to driving to the home. He refused sobriety tests, police said.Paramedics came to the scene and evaluated the driver, who was then taken to the hospital in apparent "dire need of medical care."Officers obtained a warrant to draw blood from the driver, which ultimately showed a 0.525 blood alcohol content.That's more than six times the legal limit, but according to forensic science, it's also above the limit that medical experts consider potentially fatal, which is drawn at 0.4.The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Minnesota is 0.08.The case has been turned over to the Anoka County Attorney's Office for consideration of criminal charges. The driver has a prior DWI conviction on his record from 2017.
BLAINE, MN
740thefan.com

Man charged in shooting, mother caught in crossfire

HASTINGS, Minn. – An Apple Valley man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother Sunday night. Dakota County prosecutors say 25-year-old Billy Pryor is facing one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pistol without a permit. The criminal complaint...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Baseball Coach#Violent Crime#Lsb Smothers#Facebook Live
knsiradio.com

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension And State Patrol Crack Down in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz is releasing more details about the crime crackdown underway in the Twin Cities. Last weekend alone, the Minnesota State Patrol made 1,500 traffic stops in Minneapolis to curb drag racing. Drugs, a lack of a driver’s license, and driving without insurance were only some of the additional charges that came from the effort. It is in response to wild videos on the Fourth of July showing street racing and illegal fireworks being shot off downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

17-year-old taken into police custody for gun, alcohol possession

(ABC 6 News) - A 17-year-old from Lakeville was taken into Rochester police custody Wednesday for gun and alcohol possession, as well as driving while intoxicated, without a valid license. The teen was released to his grandmother shortly afterward. According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department, an...
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Life sentence handed down in murder outside Lakeville daycare

A 33-year-old Richfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the shooting death of a former girlfriend. Prosecutors in Dakota County say Atravius Joseph Weeks was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of first and second-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Cortney Grace Henry.
LAKEVILLE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KELOLAND TV

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) – A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

Shooting outside Mpls Federal Reserve Bank leaves one in critical condition

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting outside the Federal Reserve Bank in downtown Minneapolis Friday has left a 19-year-old with life-threatening wounds. Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) officers from the first precinct responded to the report of a shooting around 4:48 p.m. Friday. Once onsite police identified the man with potentially...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Truck slams into south Minneapolis restaurant, owner says police were too busy to respond

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis restaurant owner says he's still waiting to hear from the police investigators after someone drove through his storefront window.Andrew Kraft, the owner of the Bungalow Club in south Minneapolis, says a Dodge pickup slammed into his restaurant's front window around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Everyone inside was able to get out of the way, and no one was hurt.Kraft says they called 911, and the operator said that police were dealing with several major calls at the time. One of them could have been the standoff in south Minneapolis that ended in a fatal police shooting. "They kinda just told us, if we wanted to...to cancel the call, take the case number and call back," Kraft said. Police say that their system has to prioritize calls, adding that they are still investigating. Police said that the restaurant called them hours later and said they didn't need an officer to respond.The Minneapolis Police Department has been significantly understaffed for the last two years. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
67K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy