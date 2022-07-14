ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring, NY

Man Accused Of Menacing 18-Year-Old Woman With Pistol After Crash In Cold Spring

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULNV3_0gg3W4GK00
A 52-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police said he brandished a gun following a crash near the Breakneck Tunnel in Cold Spring on June 17. Photo Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Department on Facebook/Google Maps street view

A 52-year-old man is facing criminal charges after police said he brandished a gun following a car crash in the Hudson Valley.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened June 17 on Route 9D in the village of Cold Spring.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old Cold Spring woman was driving south on Route 9D near the Breakneck Tunnel when she passed a vehicle in front of her.

She was unable to get back into her lane in time and her driver’s side mirror struck the mirror of an oncoming vehicle being driven by a Beacon man, the sheriff's office said.

The impact sent debris into the man’s vehicle and struck him in the head, according to the sheriff's office.

That’s when he turned his car around and followed the female driver before she stopped at a nearby softball field, the sheriff's office said.

He then approached her vehicle and knocked on her window while holding a pistol, the sheriff's office said.

Officers arrested the man for felony criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in the Village of Nelsonville Court and ordered held at the Putnam County jail on $10,000 cash bail.

The sheriff's office did not release the man's name.

The sheriff's office also charged the female driver with misdemeanor reckless driving and issued traffic tickets for changing lanes in an unsafe manner and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to investigators, the area where the crash occurred was marked as a no-passing zone.

