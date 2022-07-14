ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Pedestrian Dies Following Crash In Maryland: State Police

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Bishopville resident Daniel Hicken was killed after being struck in Worcester County, Maryland State Police announced. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

A 33-year-old Maryland man is dead after being struck by a teen driver in Worcester County, state police announced.

Bishopville resident Daniel Hicken died from injuries sustained in a crash shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14, when he was struck in the area of Route 50 and the Harry Kelley Bridge by Levittown, PA resident Anthony Capriotti, Jr, 19, in Worcester County, officials said.

The preliminary investigation into the fatal crash found that Hicken was attempting to cross both the westbound and eastbound lanes of Route 50 from the westbound pedestrian walkway on the Harry Kelley Bridge, according to police.

While crossing the roadway, Hicken was struck by a 1997 Chevrolet truck driven by Capriotti.

It is unclear what caused the crash, investigators said. Hicken was transported to Christiana Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to investigators, Capriotti remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with police, who noted that “charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Worcester County State’s Attorney.”

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at the Berlin Barrack by calling (410) 641-3101.

Comments / 2

