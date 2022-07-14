ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annville, PA

Paul L. Why (1952-2022)

By Kreamer Funeral Home
lebtown.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul L. Why, 69, of Annville, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at the M.S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Mary Alice (Repino) Why. Born in York, PA, on December 7, 1952, he was the son of the late Purd S. Barshinger...

lebtown.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lebtown.com

Nancy A. Dubble (1938-2022)

Nancy A. Dubble, 83, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Forest Park Nursing Home. She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred R. Dubble. Born in Hummelstown on August 30, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Horace and Elizabeth A. (Blouch) Gordon. Nancy...
CARLISLE, PA
lebtown.com

Robert D. Shuey (1938-2022)

Robert D. Shuey, 84, of Palmyra passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at his daughter’s home. Born in Annville, he was a son of the late Harold and Mabel (Kreiser) Shuey. He retired from the Army after 42 years as an SFC. He earned numerous medals and awards from both the Army and the PA National Guard. He enjoyed working on and showing his 1959 Ford, as the original owner, which won him 1st place many times at car shows. He was a member of the Annville Cleona Class of 1957, the antique car club, and motorcycle club and he enjoyed his time in church, singing and playing his steel guitar while camping, and loved following hockey.
PALMYRA, PA
lebtown.com

Rosalyn M. Gaidos (1936-2022)

Rosalyn M. Gaidos, 86, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, July 10th, 2022, at Phoenixville Hospital, with her family by her side. She was married to her loving husband, James J. Gaidos, for 60 years. Born in Cornwall, PA, on March 13th, 1936, she was the daughter of the late...
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Robert T. Marko, Sr. (1940-2022)

Robert T. Marko, Sr., 82, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Gloria J. (Etchberger) Marko of Lebanon. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on February 23rd. Born in Lebanon on February 7, 1940,...
LEBANON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annville, PA
City
Wildwood, PA
York, PA
Obituaries
City
Wayne, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
York, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
lebtown.com

Kurt D. Reager (1981-2022)

Kurt D. Reager, 41, of Hummelstown, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on Friday, March 13, 1981, to David L. Reager and Sherry D. Reager nee Springborn, in Lebanon. He graduated from Lebanon High School in 1999 and was a graduate of Pennsylvania College...
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

James A. “Jim” Demler (1947-2022)

Air Force Master Sergeant, James A. Demler, flew to the angels, in the early morning, on July 11th, 2022. He was the son of the late James L. Demler and Elizabeth (Bours) Demler of Lebanon. Jim was the beloved husband of Catherine L. (Moody) Demler of Lebanon. They were married for almost 17 years.
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Morgan Innocent, friend of Kortne Stouffer [We Are Lebanon, Pa]

We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. At times, we do a special series of videos to further other causes. The Kortne Stouffer Project is just that. This is the last interview in our I Am Kortne series. These videos have...
LEBANON, PA
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Eloise and Nix

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. The Pet of the Week will sometimes be a local furbaby who already lives in a happy Lebanon County home. On other occasions, the column will spotlight an animal that’s available for adoption through a local shelter and is seeking a forever family.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Alice

Comments / 0

Community Policy