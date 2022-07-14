ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, IL

Suspect dead after confrontation with Hancock County deputies

By Chuck Vandenberg, Pen City Current Editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTHAGE - Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead near Route 136 and County Road 2500 E in Hancock County. According to release from the Illions State Police,...

Local 4 WHBF

One dead in officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into a shooting incident involving two deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation indicates that deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person and during contact with the subject, the subject entered the first responding officer’s patrol vehicle and held the officer at gunpoint. The officer left the patrol vehicle and shots were fired at the subject. A second responding officer was on the scene and picked up the first responding officer. The subject took control of the patrol vehicle and fled the scene. A short pursuit ensued and ended with an exchange of gunfire between the officers and the subject near US Route 136 and Hancock County Road 2500 East. The subject was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later. No officers were injured in the incident.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

ISP: Suspect held deputy at gunpoint in squad car before officers shot him

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police released new information Thursday regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Hancock, County, resulting in the death of the suspect. ISP reported that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person in a rural part...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Henderson County arrests man for hitting police officers

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link on Thursday announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Ill., man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith, age 30.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
City
Carthage, IL
Hancock County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Hancock County, IL
KWQC

Police investigate shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police investigate after a shooting Thursday morning. Burlington police responded about 12:38 a.m. to the 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive for a report of gunshots heard. According to police officers found evidence of multiple gunshots being fired in the area, including shell casings and...
BURLINGTON, IA
977wmoi.com

Illinois State Police Conduct Officer-involved Shooting Investigation

On July 13, 2022, Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was contacted by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a shooting incident involving two Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies. Preliminary information indicates officers with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Gladstone Man Arrested for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link releases the arrest of a Gladstone, IL man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20pm Deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, Deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith (age 30). When Deputies went to place Smith under arrest, he resisted them and began fighting with Deputies. During the arrest, one Deputy received injuries. Smith was transported to the Henderson County Jail where he also resisted and fought jail staff. Smith has been charged with Criminal Trespass to Land (misdemeanor), Resisting Arrest (class 4 Felony), and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer (class 2 Felony). Smith is currently housed in the Henderson County Jail on no bond. Bond will be set by a Judge. Smith is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
GLADSTONE, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

2 More Burglary Arrests Made in Hannibal Within 24-Hours

The Hannibal Police Department has been busy with a string of burglaries in the city. Warrants were issued from the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County for Dustin Pagett, 30 of Hannibal for tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. Wednesday morning Pagett was found driving a utility cart through Sodalis Nature Preserve. When a Hannibal and Parks employee tried to stop Paget he processed to continue to drive through the reserve. He was finally stopped by the Hannibal Police Department and taken into custody.
HANNIBAL, MO
Pen City Current

For the Record – Friday, July 15, 2022

07/14/22 – 11:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 3100 block of Avenue J. 0715/22 – 7:51 a.m. – Fort Madison police reponded to a report of vandalism in the 1500 block of 29the Street. Lee County Sheriff Report.
FORT MADISON, IA
1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal Man in Custody After Attempted Burglary

31-yeard old Colton Bonar was arrested Monday (July 11) afternoon after he tried to flee for an attempted burglary. The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call Monday afternoon about a silver van that was going the wrong way on Center street and stopped in front of a house and kick down the door according to a witness in the area. When officers arrived they located the van, which was reported stolen the day before, and saw a while male leave the home and try to flee.
HANNIBAL, MO
wbrc.com

Officer shoots suspect in Hancock County, Illinois

Defense attorneys have pledged to appeal. History comes back to life at Maui’s Waiola Cemetery. Actors portray heroic Maui residents through a series of live monologues on sacred burial grounds. What the Tech: Thinking about returning your Prime Day purchases? Think again. Updated: 7 minutes ago. |. Our consumer...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man charged with aggravated battery to police and more after found trespassing

Shortly after 5:00pm on Sunday, July 10th, Galesburg Police responded to the Mary Allen West tower in response to an unwanted male subject who had been banned from the property. Police arrived and were directed to an apartment. The subject, identified as 44-year-old Bobby Creighton of Galesburg, was found inside another male’s apartment. Creighton knew he was banned from the property but became increasingly upset with the police. After being detained, Creighton continually resisted officers and began kicking at officers – he struck one officer numerous times while in the elevator. When being transferred over to Knox County Jail staff custody, Creighton continually kicked at officers. It took multiple correctional officers to get him inside. Ultimately, Creighton was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
GALESBURG, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Four candidates to vie for Miss Adams County Fair queen during July 27 pageant

MENDON, Ill. — Four local women will take the stage in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Adams County Fair title on Wednesday, July 27. All queen candidates have been working for more than a month in the areas of interview, speech and stage presence. The 2022 Little Miss and Mr. Adams County Pageant starts at 6 p.m., followed by the 2022 Miss Adams County Fair Queen Pageant at 7 p.m.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
98.1 KHAK

The Best Food Festival in Iowa is All About Sweet Corn

We have plenty of food festivals here in Iowa, but which one is the very best?. Love Food recently put out a list of the best food festival in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is over here in the Eastern part of the state! The winner is The West Point Sweet Corn Festival in West Point, Iowa, which is located in Lee County.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Galesburg elementary school has new principal

The CUSD #205 Board of Education has hired Dr. Tiffany Springer to be the new principal at Silas Willard elementary school for the 2022-2023 school year at the July meeting. Springer fills the role after Jon Bradburn left the position to fill the role of director of instructional technology and operations. Springer returns to Silas Willard, where she was the principal prior to becoming the director of curriculum and instruction.
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

The 80s were more than hair bands

I did a time warp this weekend. Seemed like everything on the radio was 80s hair band. I even went to Putt-A-Round and played around and ate an ice cream. I came home and watched Black Rain with Michael Douglas and Andy Garcia, and my wife. I even used an...
LEE COUNTY, IA
25newsnow.com

WIU to take campus building offline following 22′-23′ school year

MACOMB (WGEM) - Over the years, Western Illinois University has taken some buildings offline, and in some cases demolished them. This is attributed directly to high deferred maintenance costs. The same scenario is taking shape with Tillman Hall. WIU Assistant Vice President for Facilities Management Troy Rhoads says Tillman Hall...
MACOMB, IL

