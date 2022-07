Following the retirement of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Michelle Waterson reflects on the impact he had on her. Donald Cerrone will go down in history as one of the most liked fighters in UFC history. He was always ready to step in on short notice and save a fight card. Although he never won that elusive UFC title, he was one of the best for a very long time.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO