Kansas State

‘Value Them Both’ constitutional amendment on abortion

By Kevin White
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago
Value Them Both: Vote Yes or No (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision that found the Kansas Constitution‘s Bill of Rights protects a woman’s right to abortion, Kansas lawmakers put a constitutional amendment on the Aug. 2 primary ballot to change that language. The “Value Them Both” amendment could eventually lead to changes in abortion regulations in the state.

Who can vote? Any registered voter in Kansas

If you are a registered voter in Kansas, you can vote in the primary election (click here to check your voter registration status).

Usually, a primary election is only for voters registered as Republican or Democrat because it is their chance to choose the party candidate that goes on to the November general election.

But all registered Kansas voters can vote in this primary because the constitutional amendment is on the ballot. The amendment may be the only item on your ballot if you are not registered as a Democrat or a Republican.

What voting “yes” or “no” means

“Yes” vote means changing the Kansas Constitution

The Kansas Bill of Rights currently has 21 sections. If voters approve the amendment, it would add another section stating that “the state of Kansas does not require government funding of abortion and does not create or secure a right to abortion.”

The wording of the ballot question is confusing to some people. Some commercials have implied that voting “yes” will mean an abortion ban in Kansas. Voting “yes” is not an automatic ban on abortion, but it leaves the future of abortion rights up to state lawmakers.

Political analyst Bob Beatty said, “The entire issue would go to the legislature. It would be out of the hands of the state supreme court, and whatever the legislature wanted to do, they could do.”

Abortion-rights groups argue that since Roe v. Wade has been struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, if the proposed amendment passes, the Kansas Legislature will likely increase limits on abortions or ban abortions altogether.

“No” vote means no change to the Kansas Constitution

A “no” vote does not automatically change any of the current laws regulating abortion and would keep the Kansas Constitution as it is. There are currently a number of laws regulating abortion, limiting private and public health insurance coverage of abortion and restricting the use of public funds.

Anti-abortion groups argue that the 2019 Kansas Supreme Court ruling that the state Bill of Rights protects a woman’s right to abortion puts all limits or statutes on abortion in jeopardy without the proposed amendment.

How we got to this point

Kansas anti-abortion forces have fought for decades to limit abortion in Kansas. Some of their efforts have been successful. Some have not. The 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision was a setback for them.

The Kansas Supreme Court decided the Kansas Constitution protects personal autonomy rights. The court ruled that a woman has the right to “make her own decisions regarding her body, health, family formation, and family life – decisions that can include whether to continue a pregnancy.”

That is when anti-abortion proponents began to lobby lawmakers for a constitutional amendment. The Kansas Legislature, predominantly Republican, voted to put the amendment on the Aug. 2 ballot.

“Vote Yes” supporters started posting signs in yards across Kansas. When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, abortion-rights supporters in Kansas began actively campaigning against the amendment.

Now, both sides are pushing for their members to vote on this critical issue.

The bottom line

No matter which side of the debate you fall on, the future of abortion rights and the “Value Them Both” amendment in Kansas depends on what voters decide in the primary election.

While the future of abortions in Kansas may ultimately be decided by what the legislature or the courts do, on Aug. 2 (or before if you vote early), it depends on what you do.

Related
KWCH.com

WATCH: Kansas Constitutional Amendment voter guide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an issue that’s divided Americans for decades. With Roe vs. Wade overturned, this August, Kansas becomes the first state to vote on abortion rights. Your decision on an amendment to the state constitution could determine how Kansas lawmakers move forward with further restrictions to abortion rights.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

What your vote means: Kansas constitutional amendment

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ballot language can be confusing. In fact, a study of ballot language in 2017 estimated a person would require a graduate level education to read and fully understand the language used on ballots that year. That study didn’t look at the Kansas constitutional amendment ballot question, but Eyewitness News wants to helps voters understand what your vote means.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Amid amendment rhetoric, here’s what abortion actually looks like in Kansas

TOPEKA — A typical abortion in Kansas involves a 20-something woman of color from Kansas or Missouri who is unmarried, already has at least one child, has never had an abortion before, is less than nine weeks from gestation and uses the drug mifepristone to terminate her pregnancy. She has received state-ordered counseling designed to […] The post Amid amendment rhetoric, here’s what abortion actually looks like in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
kggfradio.com

Rep. Kelly Credits Bipartisan Efforts to Bring Industry to Kansas

With the recent announcement of the new Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant coming to Kansas, along with other positive economic outlooks, Kansas State Representative Jim Kelly told KGGF News that these developments are not just good news for Kansas at large, but Montgomery County in general. Kelly said it took...
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas churches heighten security as tension rise over abortion issue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Churches on the Kansas side say they are heightening security as tensions rise over abortion. The political climate in Kansas has intensified with the debate over a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the state constitution. Groups on both sides of the issue are reporting intimidation tactics....
KANSAS STATE
eenews.net

Kansas town taps ranch water 70 miles away, ignites legal fight

There’s a practice in the High Plains when drought sets in and shallow wells run dry. It’s called “water mining,” and it involves tapping deep aquifers to keep kitchen faucets and farm irrigators running. Now two small west-central Kansas cities — Hays and Russell — are...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#U S Constitution#Kansas Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Republican#Democrat
WIBW

$83.5 million grant coming to Kansas to expand broadband access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday, July 14, an $83.5 million grant program, through the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Office of Broadband Development, intends to give 21,000 Kansas businesses and homes access to high-speed internet. The U.S. Department of Treasury has recently...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

High risk of West Nile in 4 Kansas regions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansans are being warned that the West Nile virus is active in four Kansas regions. According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), north-central, south-central, northeast, and southeast Kansas are at a high-risk warning for West Nile virus infections (WNV). Northwest and southwest...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas City resident hopes closing ‘Bank of KDOT’ will improve safety of Interstate 70 tight curve

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Interstate 70 exits Kansas and enters Missouri, a tight right-angle curve is a sight of many accidents over the years, Leo Eilts has witnessed. Eilts, a resident of the Strawberry Hill neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas, bought a building 16 years ago with a fantastic view overlooking the point where the Kansas and Missouri river meet. He quickly found his building offered a less pleasant view of accidents along that harrowing curve and fixed his security cameras on the point.
KANSAS CITY, KS
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: COVID cases in Kansas continue to climb

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 7,346 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday July 6 to Wednesday July 13, for a total of 819,675 cases. The state reported -4 COVID-19 deaths in the past week for a total of 8,957. Kansas is providing fewer updates of...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

