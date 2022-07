The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth round draft pick, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Petry, 34, is signed through the end of the 2024-25 season and...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO