ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Vehicle collision in Slidell kills motorcyclist, police say

WWL
WWL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Wednesday evening on the Old Spanish Trail. According to police, a man was driving a Ford Escape east on Old Spanish Trail attempting to turn...

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

St. Tammany crash kills Franklinton man, injures another

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— A man on the North Shore is dead after a crash in St. Tammany Parish on Friday afternoon. According to Louisiana State Police, 48-year-old Shane Young of Franklinton was killed in a two-car collision on LA Highway 437, near the highway’s intersection with LA Highway 40.
FRANKLINTON, LA
an17.com

Franklinton man dies in crash near Covington Friday afternoon

COVINGTON---This afternoon, shortly after 1:35 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 437 near LA Hwy 40 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 48-year-old Shane Young of Franklinton. The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as...
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Slidell, LA
Accidents
wbrz.com

Driver killed in fiery crash on I-10 West remains unidentified

ST. CHARLES PARISH - Early Friday morning, an unidentified driver was killed after rear-ending a box truck on I-10, and their vehicle was consumed by flames. Around 2:30 a.m., State Police arrived at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in which a Toyota Prius struck the back of a box truck on I-10 West on the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge in Norco. The Prius was engulfed in flames after the impact.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
an17.com

Slidell Police investigating fatal motorcycle accident

SPD is investigating a fatality motorcycle crash, which occurred shortly before 9 p.m., last evening (Wednesday, July 13). The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2005 Ford Escape was traveling east on Old Spanish Trail, and was attempting to turn left on to the Interstate 10 eastbound on-ramp. The driver of the Ford Escape, 22-year-old, Sheldon Baham (Covington, LA), failed to yield to a 2018 Kawasaki ZX-14 motorcycle, driven by Darion Causey, who was traveling west on Old Spanish Trail. The motorcycle struck the Ford Escape, causing Causey to be ejected. As a result, Causey sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD nabs female homicide suspect

NOPD has arrested Ariel Shelling in the investigation of a homicide that occurred on July 8, 2022, in the 2700 block of Banks Street near the intersection with Broad. At about 7:30 a.m. on July 8, NOPD First District units responded to a medical call at the location. Upon arrival,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Ford Escape East
WGNO

Motorcyclist killed in Old Spanish Trail crash in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A man is dead on the North Shore after Slidell Police say he was involved in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday evening. According to the Slidell Police Department, Darion Causey was killed in the two-vehicle collision just before 9:00 on Old Spanish Trail. An early investigation...
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MyArkLaMiss

3 arrested, 2 wanted for drive-by shooting: Hammond PD

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — On July 12, the Hammond Police Department announced the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened more than three months ago. According to the police, 25-year-old Tysheen Kelly, 21-year-old Dejon Warner, and 21-year-old Jamichael Edwards were arrested and charged with the shooting that happened at the corner of West Church Street and Pecan Street on April 4.
HAMMOND, LA
KATC News

Bicyclist killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

On July 14, The Louisiana State Police were notified around 4 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash where a bicyclist on Louisiana highway 308 near highway 182 was severely injured. The crash claimed the life of 79-year-old Freddie Brooks of Raceland. The preliminary investigation revealed that Brooks was riding a Murray...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Arrest made after three armed robberies at Slidell gas stations

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a New Orleans man is in custody following three armed robberies at Slidell area gas stations in the past month. The Slidell Police Department said that 31-year-old Kevin Borden was arrested on Wednesday. Investigators say Borden is responsible for three armed robberies, including a Racetrac on Fremaux Avenue on June 16, a Circle K on Voters Road on June 26 and Moody's Time Save on Gause Boulevard on July 3.
SLIDELL, LA
WLOX

Waveland PD: 3 arrested on drug charges following search warrant

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday at around 8 a.m., the Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol of Waveland Police Department executed a search warrant in reference to illegal narcotics. Officers confiscated LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. After a thorough investigation, the following subjects were arrested:. - Jason...
WAVELAND, MS
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy