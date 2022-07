A hot New Orleans summer is the perfect time to celebrate and enjoy a chilled culinary classic: shrimp remoulade. While remoulade sauce has roots in French cuisine, most experts agree that New Orleans added its own special touches to the recipe, most notably Creole mustard. Here, you will also see both red and white remoulades. Red (or reddish brown, really) remoulade gets its coloring from the addition of paprika. White remoulade, which is closer to the original French style, is more of a mayonnaise-based sauce. Many believe the word “remoulade” comes from “remola,” a French word for a radish used in early versions of the sauce.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO