Whether calling or texting, the 988 Lifeline provides access to connect with a trained professional in Kansas. On Saturday, Kansas joins the rest of the United States in beginning to use the 988 dialing code. 988 will be the new three-digit number to call or text that connects people to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, where compassionate, accessible care and support are available for anyone experiencing mental health–related distress.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO