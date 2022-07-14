ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former teacher accused of posing as police officer and attacking gay men charged with hate crimes

By Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
 2 days ago
A sign for the Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Prisons. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
  • A man accused of targeting and attacking gay men in a DC park has been charged with hate crimes.
  • Investigators say the man posed as a police officer and carried out his crimes over a three-year period.
  • Feds are asking people to reach out if they experienced or witnessed similar assaults in the park.

