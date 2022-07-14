ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Diana Taurasi kicked a fellow WNBA legend in the stomach, and she wasn't whistled for the 'egregious' foul

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5KR6_0gg3Sc8V00
Diana Taurasi. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
  • Diana Taurasi kicked fellow WNBA legend Sylvia Fowles in the stomach during a game Tuesday night.
  • Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve was livid that Taurasi wasn't whistled for the "egregious" foul.
  • "It was very disappointing behavior," Reeve said. "Not surprising, of course, but disappointing."

The Minnesota Lynx needed two overtimes to take down the Phoenix Mercury in Minneapolis Tuesday night.

And, as is often the case in down-to-the-wire contests, things got heated down the stretch.

With less than a minute remaining in that second overtime period, Diana Taurasi's Mercury trailed by nine. The league's all-time leading scorer put her head down and drove into the paint — but Minnesota superstar and fellow Team USA great Sylvia Fowles was right there waiting for her under the hoop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LRM8U_0gg3Sc8V00
Sylvia Fowles. AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King

Taurasi lowered her shoulder into the 6-foot-6 legend — who is the WNBA's all-time rebounding leader and practically bounced off her chest. When that didn't work, Taurasi extended her right leg to create separation, her yellow sneaker connecting with Fowles' gut and leaving the star doubled over in pain.

—jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) July 13, 2022

"It was unacceptable," Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve said on her podcast, "The Cheryl Reeve Show," Wednesday. "More than anything, it's disappointing that Taurasi would do that. But we've said this: Whether you're friends or not, when you're on the court, Taurasi doesn't treat you like a friend."

"There's been multiple situations where I question, I go, 'And you guys say you're friends?!'" Reeve later added. "Like, you could ever do these kinds of things to a friend?"

Fowles limped off the court and checked out for the remainder of the game. And adding insult to literal injury: Taurasi was never even whistled for a foul.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHCtE_0gg3Sc8V00
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The league office "has the option, following its review of any game, to reclassify a flagrant foul or to classify as flagrant any foul not called a flagrant during a game," according to WNBA official rules. Sources confirmed to Insider that the league has the ability to review and issue a flagrant foul after the fact, even when no foul was initially called on the floor.

Reeve implied there could be a penalty on the way for Taurasi.

"In this case, I blame the officials," Reeve said. "That cannot go unpunished. It was so egregious."

"I'm going to wait for a ruling on that," she added. "It was very disappointing behavior. Not surprising, of course, but disappointing. There will be ramifications to that kick."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DLZVv_0gg3Sc8V00
Taurasi yells at a referee. AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Taurasi is notorious for collecting fouls and jawing off to referees. She's already collected six technical fouls this season — just one shy of picking up an $800 fine and an automatic one-game suspension. Somewhat surprisingly, the 40-year-old has yet to earn a flagrant foul this season.

Fowles, Reeve, and the rest of Minnesota's team return home to host the Dallas Wings Thursday night at the Target Center. Taurasi and Phoenix will host the Washington Mystics later in the evening.

Comments / 61

Robert Abdullah Quali
1d ago

WNBA role models for girls I don't think so. it should be called the all lesbian lead. and now they bring in violence into women basketball so if you are pro athlete and kick or hit anybody is swept under the rug but a regular person will be arrested for assault

Reply(4)
16
Stretch5150
2d ago

No, that is not basketball, there should be fines and suspensions big time. I think she should be suspended for the rest of the WNBA season this year.

Reply(2)
12
J
1d ago

she always play dirty suspend her!! and she having issues with her own team mate Skyler Diggins..fine her and suspend her...

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Candace Parker gives brutally honest take on potential WNBA retirement decision

Candace Parker is one of the most talented and influential players in women’s basketball. The former number one overall pick in 2008 has raked up a number of accomplishments in her career. Parker has won the WNBA MVP twice, received Rookie of the Year, and also has two Olympic Gold Medals. She also was the first player in league history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.
BASKETBALL
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Said Only One Player Could Beat Him 1-On-1: "If There's Gonna Be A Player To Beat Me, He Retired On That Last Shot In Utah In '98."

Kobe Bryant was easily one of the best players to ever play the game of basketball. Starting off as a teenager with the Los Angeles Lakers, a young Kobe had limited chances to showcase his talents. But all of it changed after a couple of seasons as Bryant burst into the scene as one of the most exciting players to watch in the game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Maloney
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Diana Taurasi
HuffPost

Charles Barkley: 'If You're Gay Or Transgender, I Love You!'

Charles Barkley has a strong message for LBGTQ fans. “I want to say this,” the NBA star-turned-commentator said in a video posted earlier this week by TikTok user l._banana . “If you’re gay or transgender, I love you. Hey, and if anybody gives you shit, you tell ’em Charles said fuck you!”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fouls#Minnesota Lynx#The Phoenix Mercury#Team Usa
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, And A First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Made A Counter Offer Asking For Just Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

The NBA rumor mill has been full of potential trade ideas for the Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. Kai, who has opted into his $37 million player option, is yet to officially demand a trade, but most believed he would do so since Kevin Durant requested a trade. The most...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner: Major Update Released

On Thursday, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to court in Russia for the third hearing of her ongoing trial related to illegal drug charges. Griner has been locked up in Moscow since Russian authorities detained her at Sheremetyevo airport after finding vape cartridges in her luggage that contained a small amount of hashish oil. The Phoenix Mercury star has been in custody since February 17th and is still facing upwards of 10 years in prison.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Yardbarker

Robert Horry Says Lakers Should Trade LeBron James For Kevin Durant: "If You Rob Pelinka And Someone Says, ‘Okay, I’ll Give You KD For LeBron,’ You Have To Do That Trade.”

The Kevin Durant saga is still hot around the league. Even though not many teams have shown a huge interest in the player, the Brooklyn Nets still expect several offers for their superstar. During the past few weeks, we've learned about some crazy trade ideas that would place Durant on a different team, but this is only the imagination of fans and analysts.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Brittney Griner back in Russian court today

Brittney Griner's defense presented evidence that she had a prescription to use cannabis in the U.S. for chronic pain. The WNBA star faces 10 years in prison if convicted. John Edward Fowler distinguished professor of law at Penn State Dickinson Law William E. Butler discusses the impact of this new evidence on the case.
POLITICS
Insider

Insider

493K+
Followers
30K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy