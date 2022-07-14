ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

CCISD varsity football season tickets now available for purchase online

By Naidy Escobar
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eezB8_0gg3SaN300

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced that season tickets for varsity football season are now available for purchase online.

The athletic department is offering fans the opportunity to purchase and reserve seats for the entire varsity football season.

CCISD Athletics understands that parking is a hassle, so now fans may also purchase a reserved parking pass.

In order to take advantage of this opportunity, fans must purchase tickets for each game their school plays at Buccaneer or Cabaniss Stadium.

This is only available through Friday, Aug. 5.

Those who have any questions can call the main office number at (361) 695-7650 extension 0, and ask for Emily Vela.

Specific game ticket purchases will start every Monday at 7 a.m. the week of the game.

Week 1 will begin sales on Aug. 22, at 7 a.m.

Purchase Instructions

To purchase tickets, fans will click the link for their school choice, and choose seats for each game.

CCISD said reserved seating is different at Buccaneer and Cabaniss Stadiums and teams may be assigned to the East or West side, depending on the game.

A select access code supplied per school is needed to purchase tickets for the games.

Links to specific schools are below.

Miller High School →

Veterans Memorial High School →

Ticket prices have changed for the 2022 football season:

● $7.00 Reserved

● $6.00 Adults General Admission

● $3.00 Student General Admission

● All Tickets at the gate will be $8.00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Sinton's Mitchell impresses at All-American Game

LOS ANGELES — Sinton Pirate Blake Mitchell showed Friday why he's expected to be a high pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. Mitchell closed out the All-American Game in Dodger Stadium by striking out the side and helping Team American to a 13-8 win over Team National. Mitchell topped out at 96 MPH on his fastball. The soon-to-be senior also went 0-1 at the plate with a walk in the 7th inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Sports
Corpus Christi, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
moderncampground.com

Quilly’s Big Fish RV Park Opens

Katie McLeod and Leo Venancio, a wife-husband duo, share a lifelong love of camping and RVing and have always been attracted to the Rockport (Texas) area. They recently acquired Quilly’s Big Fish RV Park in Rockport and are planning to share their love of camping and offer their guests an enjoyable, relaxing, and fun RVing experience.
ROCKPORT, TX
portaransas.org

Private Dining in Port Aransas

4 Ways to Experience Private Dining in Port Aransas. If Port Aransas is your vacation tradition, you know of the extensive (and delicious) dining options available on the island. From the “Cook Your Catch” experience to delectable seafood, there’s no shortage of island fare. But what do you do when you want something a little more intimate, just for you and your loved ones? One way to add that special little something to your vacation is to book a private dinner for your crew!
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Billfish Pachanga underway in Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fishing tournament is underway in Port Aransas, and for the most part is no kill fishing. The only exception being for meat fish such as tuna and dolphinfish. Registration was capped at 40 boats and there is a 100 mile limit on how far...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
mysoutex.com

Gigi’s Pizzeria voted best pizza in San Pat

Gigi’s Pizza owner Adrian Garcia and his wife, Stephanie, are used to the phone ringing with orders for a pizza pie. But when the News of San Patricio was calling, that was different and unexpected. “Oh wow,” Adrian said when he was told that his pizzeria in Mathis had...
MATHIS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Season#High School#School Choice#American Football#Ccisd Athletics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KRIS 6 News

Rare manatee sighting on the island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A rare sighting this week out by the water: a manatee was spotted on the island. A family visiting Corpus Christi from Austin spotted the marine mammal. Zooey Belche and her friend Saphi Michaelis Hammer tell KRIS 6 news they had just finished eating breakfast...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy