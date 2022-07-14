CCISD varsity football season tickets now available for purchase online

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced that season tickets for varsity football season are now available for purchase online.

The athletic department is offering fans the opportunity to purchase and reserve seats for the entire varsity football season.

CCISD Athletics understands that parking is a hassle, so now fans may also purchase a reserved parking pass.

In order to take advantage of this opportunity, fans must purchase tickets for each game their school plays at Buccaneer or Cabaniss Stadium.

This is only available through Friday, Aug. 5.

Those who have any questions can call the main office number at (361) 695-7650 extension 0, and ask for Emily Vela.

Specific game ticket purchases will start every Monday at 7 a.m. the week of the game.

Week 1 will begin sales on Aug. 22, at 7 a.m.

Purchase Instructions

To purchase tickets, fans will click the link for their school choice, and choose seats for each game.

CCISD said reserved seating is different at Buccaneer and Cabaniss Stadiums and teams may be assigned to the East or West side, depending on the game.

A select access code supplied per school is needed to purchase tickets for the games.

Links to specific schools are below.

Miller High School →

Veterans Memorial High School →

Ticket prices have changed for the 2022 football season:

● $7.00 Reserved

● $6.00 Adults General Admission

● $3.00 Student General Admission

● All Tickets at the gate will be $8.00