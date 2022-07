Sharee Bryant, 48, was working at Cornerstone when she was allegedly caught on video entering the patient’s room and slapping her in the face on March 9. Bryant pleaded not guilty on Monday before District Judge Bill Miller. The patient’s son placed a camera in her room after noticing bruises on her but, due to her condition, the patient could not remember being assaulted. Bryant faces two to 10 years if convicted of injury to a disabled person.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO