BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Parents often avoid art projects at home because of the mess they leave behind, but at art camp, mess is part of the process. Twenty-three aspiring painters, sculptors and artists came together to expand their artistic toolbox. Nina Loeks has run this summer camp for five years, and the theme this week is “Under the Sea”. She says kids are never bored because they are always learning something new. Today they worked with clay to create anything they might see in the ocean.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO