Lake Michigan once again has nearly double the drowning deaths of any other Great Lake and could beat the record number of drownings set just two years ago. Turbulent conditions contributed to four deaths since Tuesday along the Lake Michigan shoreline, brining the total to 24 dead, with two people pulled from the water still in critical condition. That puts Lake Michigan back on pace for a record number of drownings, which was set in 2020 with 53.

