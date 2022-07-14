ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana AG investigates physician, alleged abortion for Ohio 10-year-old

By Lawrence Wilson
mahoningmatters.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has opened an investigation into whether Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a gynecologist who reportedly performed an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim, followed proper reporting procedures after the event. “I will not relent in the pursuit of the truth,” Rokita said Thursday in a...

www.mahoningmatters.com

eaglecountryonline.com

State of Indiana Ends Fiscal Year with More Than $6 Billion in Reserves

INDIANAPOLIS - State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA announced today that Indiana closed the 2022 fiscal year with $6.1 billion in state reserves. “Indiana’s historic $6.1 billion reserve balance gives legislators the opportunity to review the state’s funding model as well as provide residents with the assurance that Indiana can continue to provide essential services as our country confronts an uncertain economic future,” said Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Larger taxpayer refund? Lawmaker calls for increase as state reports $6 billion surplus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana lawmaker is calling to get more money back into taxpayers’ pockets as the state reports a historic reserve balance. On Friday, State Auditor Tera Klutz announced that Indiana closed the 2022 fiscal year with $6.1 billion in state reserves. “Indiana’s historic $6.1 billion reserve balance gives legislators the opportunity to review […]
INDIANA STATE
Government Technology

Indiana Police Chief Advocates for License Plate Readers

(TNS) — Police Chief Dion Campbell hopes to get a series of license-plate readers and gunshot detectors in the city to fill a big gap in Northwest Indiana. Most other lakefront communities already have them, with the notable exception of Chesterton. "We're the missing link," Campbell said. Gary has...
CHESTERTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Data shows hundreds of special education plan violations in Indiana

Indianapolis – Records show some of Indiana’s schools aren’t following individualized education plans established for special needs students, per the law. The Individual with Disabilities Education Act states public schools are required to provide children with disabilities with free and appropriate education in the least restrictive environment and at no cost to the child’s parents. It also required each student with a disability to have an individualized education plan, otherwise known as an IEP. It is designed to address the student’s educational and functional needs. The document is often designed by the child’s parents and the school. It is supposed to include observations regarding the child’s past and educational status, measurable goals and objectives for the child, and considerations on what type of instruction the child will receive to meet those goals.
INDIANA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Buttigieg move a blow for Indiana Democrats

Pete, right, and Chasten Buttigieg, left, in Iowa during his 2020 presidential campaign. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg recently moved to Michigan and likely took with him any chance of a statewide Democrat electoral win in Indiana. Ever since “Mayor Pete” showed his national prowess in...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana reports 9,077 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Thursday released new COVID-19 data. The data, collected through Tuesday, was delayed from Wednesday after a technical problem with the department’s coronavirus dashboards. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year,...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

ISP: Motorists reported wrong-way drunk driver in southern Indiana

KNOX, Ind. (WANE) – Alert motorists began calling emergency dispatchers just after 10:15 p.m. in the southern part of the state after they saw a wrong-way driver in the southbound lanes on U.S. 41, according to Indiana State Police. Good thing they did, because the driver’s blood-alcohol-content was over...
INDIANA STATE
953wiki.com

Holcomb names former supermarket executive as Department of Labor chief

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb today announced that he has selected David Redden as the new commissioner of the Indiana Department of Labor (DOL). “David brings a great deal of experience in managing workers and workplaces across Indiana,” said Gov. Holcomb. “He will continue the steady leadership of the Department of Labor in its work to enforce the laws around workplace safety, wage and youth employment.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Travel Maven

The Least Visited State Park in Indiana is also the most Peaceful

The Trine State Recreation Area is home to winding trails, rolling hills, lakes, and meadows filled with wildflowers. It is also one of the least visited state park in Indiana. Attracting just a few thousand visitors annually, Trine State pales in comparison to other state parks like the Grand Canyon which attracts upwards of a million visitors per year. While most state parks in Indiana attract much less than a million, almost all of them attract more visitors than Trine State. Keep reading to find out why you should visit this seriously underrated park.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

How Indiana schools performed on the ILEARN assessment

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education released the latest ILEARN results Wednesday, showing a recovery from pandemic-related learning disruptions. More than 99% of students in grades three through eight participated in the assessment. The department said the results show that most grade levels and student populations increased their proficiency rates in English/language arts and math compared to 2021.
INDIANA STATE

