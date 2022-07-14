ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson attorney pleads guilty in timber fraud scheme

By Biancca Ball
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Jackson attorney pled guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to defraud investors in a timber deed investment scheme.

Attorney Jon Darrell Seawright, 50, pled guilty before U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves to a Criminal Information charging him with conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Seawright admitted that between 2011 and 2018, he and a co-conspirator participated in a scheme to defraud investors by soliciting millions of dollars under false pretenses and failing to use investor funds as promised.

Seawright will be sentenced on November 16, 2022, before Judge Reeves. He faces a maximum sentence of up to five years imprisonment, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

