GILFORD — An off-duty Gilford firefighter was in the right place at the right time to rescue an angler who fell out of his canoe into Saltmarsh Pond Saturday. Gilford Fire Lt. Dion DeCarli was kayaking in the pond about 12:30 p.m. Saturday when he heard a man yelling for help. He immediately paddled to where the man was in the middle of the pond where he secured the man to his kayak and brought him to shore, according to Gilford Fire Chief Steve Carrier.

GILFORD, NH ・ 18 HOURS AGO