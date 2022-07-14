ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Emergency drill prepares Montgomery County first responders for possible mass fentanyl event

By Jamie Swinnerton
The Courier
 4 days ago
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several times a year, first responders in Montgomery County are put to the test in an emergency drill created by county departments. The most recent drill simulated a mass fentanyl overdose event at Caney Creek High School. Before...

The Courier

