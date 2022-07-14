ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive. 21-year-old Christopher Avila is wanted for violating his probation. He was originally convicted of assaulting a peace officer.

If you know where Avila can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $500 cash reward.

