Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a wanted fugitive. 21-year-old Christopher Avila is wanted for violating his probation. He was originally convicted of assaulting a peace officer.
If you know where Avila can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a $500 cash reward.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
