Phoenix, AZ

Review: Frida Kahlo Immersive Experience

By Tiffany Brown
whatsupnw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I drove down to the new industrial area of downtown Phoenix looking for the Frida Kahlo Immersive Experience I felt like I must have turned down the wrong street, but then my Australian Siri “Colin” said, “you are here.”. I didn’t know what to...

whatsupnw.com

Phoenix New Times

Fill Your Weekend with Fun at These Greater Phoenix Food and Drink Events

It's that wonderful part of the week again. Friday has rolled around and it's time to plan some weekend fun. Metro Phoenix's calendar is full of food and drink events this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 15 to 17. Take your chances on winning a trip to Tokyo while enjoying some ramen, pair live music with burritos in the West Valley, and take a trip to Hogwarts for a magical tea party celebrating Harry Potter's birthday.
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To A 3-Story, High-Speed Waterslide

Summer is in full swing and people are itching to get outside and play in the water. What better way to do that then by going down a three-story, high-speed waterslide?. Only In Your State reported that Arizona is home to a huge waterslide that is not for the faint of heart. Located at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa, the waterslide is the perfect thrill for anyone.
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

One Arizona Eatery Among America's Greatest Roadside Restaurants

Roadside restaurants are always a fun experience. They totally encapsulate US culture and often have a great community feel with delicious food. Cheapism compiled a list of America's greatest roadside restaurants. The website states, "America is full of noteworthy roadside restaurants, places that showcase some of the most memorable and unique regional cuisines the country has to offer."
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Family-run business specializes in artisan bread

For 28 years, the Arizona Bread Company has been serving customers artisan bread at their Scottsdale retail store while providing it to Valley restaurants, hotels and resorts through their Tempe bakery. Amy Wakser is the original owner of the Scottsdale-family-run company, which has its retail outlet at 7000 E. Shea...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
architectureartdesigns.com

Dialogue House by Wendell Burnette Architects in Phoenix, Arizona

The Dialogue House is a stunning contemporary dwelling located in Phoenix, Arizona. It is placed at the foot of Echo Mountain, in a spot surrounded by nature, projected southwards towards the South Mountain and the Sierra Estrella mountain ranges. The design of this residence was completed by Wendell Burnette Architects, whose work you might recognize from their Desert Courtyard House project in Scottsdale, Arizona that we showcased a while ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

6 Local Hot Dogs to Try this July

Whether you like traditional or funky, there’s a local frank for you to celebrate National Hot Dog Month this July. Embrace the Southwest with this bacon-wrapped hot dog ($8) at Diego Pops, topped with pinto beans, grilled onions, mayo, avocado crema and cotija. diegopops.com. Chili Cheese Dog. No bells...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Have You Been Here? Cerreta Candy Company

Have you been here? Glendale is home to Cerreta Candy Company where you can see amazing candies being made with old-school techniques and vintage machines. Tour the candy factory and even try your hand at decorating your own sweet treats. Read more stories from the Phoenix Area on Signals A...
GLENDALE, AZ
kyma.com

Cities where houses sell fastest near Phoenix

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

What to do when you get spam texts

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren't following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New River residents concerned over neighborhood being overrun by cows

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren't following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Going to the dogs makes sense at this business

It seems like such a no-brainer, you have to wonder why someone didn’t think of the idea sooner: A cool place for dogs to play when the sun is hot and their coats won’t come off sounds perfect. Spencer Mak and his wife opened the state’s first indoor...
CHANDLER, AZ
kjzz.org

How Phoenix, SRP and federal government will address canal encampments

Changes are coming to address homeless encampments along SRP’s canal system in Phoenix. For the past nine to 12 months, Councilwoman Ann O’Brien said there’s one question she could always count on getting at neighborhood and district meetings: what’s being done to address the encampments along the canals?
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Remembering the Vine Tavern and Eatery as it moves to Phoenix

TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s the end of an era. After 36 years, the Vine Tavern and Eatery’s location right next to ASU is moving. Saturday, July 23rd will be the final day the tavern will be open on Apache Boulevard. For many Arizonans, this has become their go-to spot in the Tempe area. “A little over ten years [I’ve been coming here],” Chandler resident Jeanne Sims said.
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Arizona

The Grand Canyon State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU (07/17)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Are you an out-of-the-box thinker with an insatiable zest for learning, a passion for helping people, and unmatched problem-solving abilities? Desert Financial is currently hiring for Customer Service, Technology, Mortgage Loan Officers, and more at their Phoenix office locations. When you join the Desert Financial team, you’ll play an integral role in the community, united by shared values and common goals. Desert Financial was recently named a Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work and one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies. Learn more about Desert Financial and apply here.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

Close to Everything & Great Price

We have everything you are looking for! We have beautiful one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Our floor plans include walk-in closets, upgraded black appliances and private patios. Stand up showers or bathtubs available.Pets Welcome! No weight limit (2 per apartment) (Breed Restrictions Apply) Gated Access with key pad for...
SpaceNews.com

Virgin Galactic selects Arizona for spaceplane manufacturing facility

WASHINGTON — Virgin Galactic announced July 14 plans to assemble a fleet of suborbital spaceplanes in a new factory in a suburb of Phoenix. The company said it has started work on the factory in Mesa, Arizona, where it will perform final assembly of new Delta-class spaceplanes. The facility is scheduled to be fully operational by late 2023. The first of those spaceplanes will start flying private astronauts in 2026, the company projects.
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

8530 E Roosevelt St.

Spacious 2 Bedroom Condo - Great Scottsdale Neighborhood - This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo has 950 square feet of well laid out space. Large living room and separate dining area It's been freshly painted, and new carpet installed in bedrooms. Stacked w/d. Full bath upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs....
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

