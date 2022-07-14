ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Sidekicks Academy uses holistic approach with DPS students

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

Durham year-round schools to open July 18

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools will start the 2022-2023 school year by opening five year-round schools on July 18. Holt Elementary, Pearsontown Elementary, Easley Elementary, Roger-Herr Middle and The School for Creative Studies will all begin the academic year next Monday. The DPS Board of Education recently...
‘Top tier’ teen driving program rolls into Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday dozens of drivers were practicing all sorts of stops and turns, as the B.R.A.K.E.S. teen driving program rolled its way into Raleigh. “This is not synonymous to driver’s ed — this is your next, top-tier driving school,” said Michael Baker, an instructor with the program.
Durham solid waste employees reunite lost children

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three Durham city employees are being applauded for their work in reuniting lost children in the city. Kenneth parker, Harold Byrd, Jr., and KeShaun Sloan all work for Solid Waste Management for the city. The three were working their normal route last month when they spotted two children walking alone outside.
Police looking into train collision in Durham

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police said the collision happened near the intersection of Neal Road and American Drive at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. Photographer: Brad Simmons.
Scene clears after gunman barricaded in home near Fuquay-Varina, officials say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies responded Saturday night to a gunman barricaded in a home near Fuquay-Varina, officials said. The incident was reported around 8:40 p.m. at 2049 Herbert Akins Road, which is west of N.C. 55 and just north of Fuquay-Varina, according to Eric Curry, spokesman for the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.
A Durham Resident’s Ongoing Fight Against Lead

This story first published online at NC Health News. Midori Brooks is no stranger to waiting. In 2019, the federal government awarded the City of Durham funding to perform lead abatement at high-risk sites throughout town. The funds, totaling more than $3 million dollars, were earmarked for the city’s Lead-Based Paint Reduction Program (LHR) and consisted of federal and city dollars.
What I Learned From Purchasing a Fixer-upper During a Pandemic

By Interiors and Article By Steve Marraffino, Principal Designer, Marracar Design, writer for New Homes & Ideas. Find more articles like this on www.NewHomesandIdeas.com. The Pandemic taught us many things: How to cut our hair by watching YouTube videos, how to conserve toilet paper, contactless grocery shopping, the joy of baking, and how to be more neighborly. One lesson my partner and I learned was how to successfully purchase and renovate a fixer-upper house from 3,000 miles away.
Durham Rescue Mission holds back-to-school giveaway

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Durham Rescue Mission is hosting their annual Back to School Party and Backpack Giveaway. The residential homeless and addiction facility is known for providing assistance and support to people in the Durham community who may be facing challenges. Whatever the reason, whether it’s losing a job or facing homelessness, members of the mission said their goal is to help.
Police: Texas family members rob North Carolina Waffle House after eating there

Authorities in North Carolina say several members of a Texas family were arrested for allegedly robbing a Waffle House they had just eaten at. According to the Hillsborough Police Department, Tamiko Lashun Jones and Tony Eugene Lemon, both of Marshall, Texas, and Diamond Walton, of Longview, Texas, were arrested in Western North Carolina on Wednesday.
State of schools: Raleigh mayor, Wake leaders discuss plans for education

Raleigh, N.C. — Wake County's top leaders on Thursday will share in detail their plans for education for the year ahead. The annual State of the City, County and Schools luncheon takes place at 11:30 a.m. at the Raleigh Convention Center. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin, the chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners and the head of the Wake County Board of Education will all speak.
Which playground do you want? Durham wants your opinion

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Parks & Recreation is asking the community to give feedback on what type of playground they want to see in Merrick-Moore Park. In a tweet, they shared a photo of the future space for the playground at the park on 632 N. Hoover Road.
Orange Co. deputies warn community of phone scams

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a recent scam. Deputies say a scammer is calling people pretending to be ‘Deputy Daniel’ or ‘Sergeant Chambers’ from the ‘warrant division’, telling them they missed a court date and that they need to pay money in order to prevent themselves from being arrested.
