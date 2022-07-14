ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capitals Sign Strome to One-Year Deal

Wichita Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother Strome brother is off the board. The Washington Capitals snatched up one of the best remaining forwards on Thursday evening, agreeing to terms with Dylan Strome on a one-year contract worth $3.5 million. After critically being denied a qualifying offer by the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this week, Strome...

