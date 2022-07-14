Severe Weather Statement issued for Plymouth by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barnstable; Bristol; Plymouth The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts Central Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts Central Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 449 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Berkley, or near Taunton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Taunton, Bridgewater, Marshfield, Middleborough, Wareham, Pembroke, Duxbury, East Bridgewater, Raynham, Kingston, Carver, Lakeville, Hanson, Freetown, Halifax, Dighton, Berkley, Rochester and Plympton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO