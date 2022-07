I hope you are enjoying the summer and some downtime following the busier days of the academic year. Let me begin with some COVID-19 reminders:. Vaccine compliance for new and returning students — Now is the time to ensure you are up to date on COVID-19 vaccine and booster requirements. All Davis campus students must be in compliance with the UC Vaccine Policy by September 21 or they will receive a registration hold on their account. For more information on how to comply, visit the Students and Families page on the Campus Ready website.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO