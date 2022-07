All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Thursday including a double header for Double-A Akron. Cleveland Guardians 24-year-old RHP prospect Peyton Battenfield was sensational Thursday night for Columbus in his best outing of the season. Battenfield threw eight scoreless innings allowing just three hits striking out six and did not walk a single batter. He would pick up his sixth win on the season and lower his ERA to 2.91 on the year.

