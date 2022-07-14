ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Money, murder, mystery

By Laura L. Davis, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with murder in the deaths of his wife and son. Bill Gates is working on giving away his wealth. And President Joe Biden wants to build ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

👋 Looking for short news? You came to the right place. I'm Laura Davis , and this is Thursday's news.

Disgraced attorney indicted on murder charges in deaths of wife, son

Disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh was indicted on two counts of murder in the double homicide of his wife and son, the state attorney general said Thursday. Murdaugh, whose family dominated the legal scene in their community for nearly a century, is already jailed and faces dozens of criminal charges in the months since his wife, Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, were killed last June. But until now, he had not been charged in connection with the deaths. Here's a look at how the saga unfolded .

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, left, walks into court for his bond hearing on Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh was charged Thursday, July 14, 2022, with murder in connection with the mysterious 2021 deaths of his wife and son. Mic Smith, AP

Can Biden bring Israel and Saudi Arabia closer together?

President Joe Biden's trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia this week is as much about building ties between those two nations as it is about managing America’s relationship with the countries. Israel and Saudi Arabia are increasingly aligned in their opposition to Iran, among other hot-button global issues. Although the establishment of formal diplomatic ties is not likely, the trip could lay the groundwork for what would be a historic rapprochement. What you should know .

Biden's meeting with Israeli leaders Thursday delved into divisions over how to keep Iran from becoming a nuclear power. Here's the latest .

President Biden wants to build ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Here's why it matters to the United States. USA TODAY

President Joe Biden receives the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor from Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Jerusalem. Evan Vucci, AP

What everyone's talking about

GOP senator: Abortion travel restrictions 'unconstitutional'

Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said it would be unconstitutional to restrict people from traveling across state lines to seek abortions. "We cannot stop people from traveling anyplace they want to," he said. After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some abortion opponents have advocated for restricting the ability to travel to other states where abortions are more accessible. Read more about Grassley's comments .

Griner's teammate, coach testify as sentence looms

American basketball star Brittney Griner returned to a Russian court Thursday, days after pleading guilty to drug possession charges that could result in a 10-year prison sentence. Griner's coach as well as a fellow player from the Russian basketball team she played for testified Thursday in support of her character. The next session of the trial – during which Griner is expected to testify, NBC News reported – is set for Friday. Griner, who plays basketball for a Russian team during the WNBA's offseason, was detained at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Keep reading .

Brittney Griner arrives for a court appearance on July 7, 2022. Kirill Kudryavtsev, AFP via Getty Images

Real quick

Bill Gates' big check

Bill Gates wants to get off the list of the world's richest people. The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire said this week that he will give away a large chunk of his wealth this month – $20 billion – to the philanthropic organization he founded with his ex-wife, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Gates said his goal is to allow the organization to be positioned to spend $9 billion a year by 2026. "As I look to the future, I plan to give virtually all of my wealth to the foundation," Gates said. His current net worth is about $113 billion. Read more about Gates' plans .

Bill Gates attends the World Leaders' Summit "Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment" session on day three of COP26 on November 02, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell, Getty Images

A break from the news

