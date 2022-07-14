From the Mayor: Playing the waiting game on apartment complex projects

07/17/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 07/15/22 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 220715057 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Hughes Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: P1 Time Reported: 18:32 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:36 Time Completed : 19:05 Synopsis: 220715058 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 18:52 Time Dispatched: 20:17 Time Arrived : 20:17 Time Completed : 19:31 Synopsis: 220715059 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 19:53 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 19:54 Time Completed : 20:24 Synopsis: 220715060 Citizen Assist Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 20:20 Time Dispatched: 20:25 Time Arrived : 20:32 Time Completed : 20:26 Synopsis: 220715061 Grand Larceny Incident Address : Hagens Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : A Active Unit: C4 Time Reported: 20:45 Time Dispatched: 20:48 Time Arrived : 20:49 Time Completed : 22:02 Synopsis: Police responded to a residence reference a theft. Information was gathered and a report was completed. 220715062 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 20:53 Time Dispatched: 21:30 Time Arrived : 20:57 Time Completed : 21:08 Synopsis: 220715063 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:04 Time Dispatched: 21:15 Time Arrived : 21:16 Time Completed : 21:29 Synopsis: 220715064 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:21 Time Completed : 21:21 Synopsis: 220715065 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:21 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:21 Time Completed : 21:25 Synopsis: 220715066 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:28 Time Dispatched: 21:31 Time Arrived : 21:31 Time Completed : 21:36 Synopsis: 220715067 Traffic Stop Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, R Hughes, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: A4 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:07 Time Completed : 23:00 Unit: B4 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched: 21:55 Time Arrived : 21:58 Time Completed : 22:43 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 21:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 21:54 Time Completed : 23:01 Synopsis: 220715068 Traffic Stop Incident Address : N GRAPEVINE Rd & W MESQUITE Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 23:02 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 22:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 22:43 Time Completed : 23:04 Synopsis: 220715069 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : W MESQUITE Blvd & SUN VALLEY Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 23:44 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 23:44 Time Completed : 23:45 Synopsis: 220716001 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:20 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:20 Time Completed : 00:24 Synopsis: 220716002 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : S Falcon Ridge Pkwy Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:40 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:40 Time Completed : 00:42 Synopsis: 220716003 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:50 Time Dispatched: 00:50 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 00:52 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:50 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:50 Time Completed : 00:51 Synopsis: 220716004 Suspicious/Veh Incident Address : Auto Mall Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:51 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:51 Time Completed : 00:58 Synopsis: 220716005 Suspicious Person/Circumstance Incident Address : Vista Dr Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, R Hughes, J Gleave, A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 00:49 Time Dispatched: 00:52 Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 01:28 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 00:49 Time Dispatched: 00:52 Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 01:28 Unit: P1 Time Reported: 00:49 Time Dispatched: 00:53 Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 01:28 Unit: R4 Time Reported: 00:49 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 00:58 Time Completed : 01:36 Synopsis: 220716006 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Pioneer Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: C4 Time Reported: 01:48 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 01:48 Time Completed : 01:52 Synopsis: 220716007 Theft Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : A Active Unit: B4 Time Reported: 02:37 Time Dispatched: 02:40 Time Arrived : 02:46 Time Completed : 03:37 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 02:37 Time Dispatched: 02:41 Time Arrived : 02:43 Time Completed : 03:34 Synopsis: An officer responded to a theft call and a report was taken. 220716008 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : E Mesquite Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 03:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 03:37 Time Completed : 03:38 Synopsis: 220716009 Traffic Problem Incident Address : CANYON CREST Blvd & GOLD WATER Aly Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Thatcher Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: R4 Time Reported: 04:42 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 04:42 Time Completed : 04:44 Synopsis: 220716010 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman, J Gleave Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:00 Time Dispatched: 05:03 Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:09 Unit: C4 Time Reported: 05:00 Time Dispatched: 05:03 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 05:05 Synopsis: 220716011 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:07 Time Dispatched: 05:16 Time Arrived : 05:16 Time Completed : 05:14 Synopsis: 220716012 Miscellaneous CAD Call Record Incident Address : Sage Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: R Longman Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: B4 Time Reported: 05:11 Time Dispatched: 05:15 Time Arrived : 05:15 Time Completed : 05:15 Synopsis: 22ACO2182 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: Walter Dalton Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H2 Time Reported: 05:47 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:47 Time Completed : 06:36 Synopsis: 22ACO2183 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: A Guardado Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H4 Time Reported: 05:52 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:52 Time Completed : 06:39 Synopsis: 22ACO2184 Animal Shelter Cleaning Incident Address : Hardy Way Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: S Melchor Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: H5 Time Reported: 05:55 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 05:55 Time Completed : 06:30 Synopsis: 22MCC2352 None LEO Incident Incident Address : Mayan Cir Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: M Jensen Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6166 Time Reported: 18:37 Time Dispatched: Time Arrived : 18:38 Time Completed : 18:44 Synopsis: 22MCC2353 Dispatch (non LEO) Incident Incident Address : Mesa Blvd Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: E Mejia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit: 6218 Time Reported: 18:36 Time Dispatched: 18:40 Time Arrived : Time Completed : 18:40 Synopsis: For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Report Includes: All reported dates between `18:00:00 07/15/22` and `06:00:00 07/16/22` All natures All responsible officers All received by officers All dispositions All locations All cities All agencies -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- *** End of Report 