NACOGDOCHES, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) -The Stephen F. Austin Men’s Basketball program is excited to announce the hiring of Kwa Jones as the Director of Basketball Operations. “Our program continues to improve with the addition of Nacogdoches native Kwa Jones as our Director of Basketball Operations. So pleased that we could bring Kwa back. His talents and experiences working for two of the best in our sport in former SFA Coach Brad Underwood at the University of Illinois as well as University of Houston Coach Kelvin Sampson, and most recently this past year in the NBA working for Alvin Gentry and the Sacramento Kings will only enhance our players and staff on a daily basis. I am so excited to see his powerful impact in Lumberjack Basketball.” said SFA Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Kyle Keller.

NACOGDOCHES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO