Birmingham woman arrested on capital murder charges

By Monica Nakashima
 2 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department arrested a local woman on capital murder charges Thursday.

Malarie Holcomb, 32, of Birmingham was charged with capital murder in the killing of Alonzo Colvin on Monday. She has been arrested and will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

The homicide has been deemed as domestic in nature and investigators said the two were involved in a verbal argument before shots were fired.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

