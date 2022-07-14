Birmingham woman arrested on capital murder charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Birmingham Police Department arrested a local woman on capital murder charges Thursday.

Malarie Holcomb, 32, of Birmingham was charged with capital murder in the killing of Alonzo Colvin on Monday. She has been arrested and will be held in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

The homicide has been deemed as domestic in nature and investigators said the two were involved in a verbal argument before shots were fired.

