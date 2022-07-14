Public-private partnership expands broadband in Craig County

(ROANOKE, Va.) – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCHAD) has identified that an employee of a local food establishment has been infected with hepatitis A. The local health department dispatched the environmental health team to Billy’s Restaurant, 102 Market St. SE in Roanoke to conduct a comprehensive on-site inspection and to interview key personnel. The investigation determined that although the employee worked during the infectious period for hepatitis A (June 20 – July 6, 2022), the employee did not handle food. The restaurant’s management team is fully cooperating with the investigation.
