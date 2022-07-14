ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, VA

Public-private partnership expands broadband in Craig County

By Gene Marrano
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last two years, Craig County...

Roanoke non-profit hopes to fill funding gaps within parks department

From crumbling recreation centers to unpaved parking lots, Roanoke’s parks and recreation department has a roughly $80 million maintenance backlog. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill explains how a new nonprofit seeks to help fill some of those funding gaps.
ROANOKE, VA
Bily’s Ritz employee has hepatitis; did NOT handle food

(ROANOKE, Va.) – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCHAD) has identified that an employee of a local food establishment has been infected with hepatitis A. The local health department dispatched the environmental health team to Billy’s Restaurant, 102 Market St. SE in Roanoke to conduct a comprehensive on-site inspection and to interview key personnel. The investigation determined that although the employee worked during the infectious period for hepatitis A (June 20 – July 6, 2022), the employee did not handle food. The restaurant’s management team is fully cooperating with the investigation.
ROANOKE, VA
Multiple shootings and homicide in Henry County

On July 15, 2022, at 7:52 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot at 49 Joyce Park Dr., Bassett, VA. At 7:55 pm, deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Police ID suspect in April 2021 fatal shooting

(from Roanoke City PD) On July 13, 2022, the juvenile offender, who can now be publicly identified as Ta’Juan M. Johnson, 16 of Roanoke, involved in the April 2021 murder of sixteen-year-old Jaquice Kearney plead guilty to 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of Murder regarding Kearney’s death. Johnson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for a later date.
ROANOKE, VA
Justyn Mutts visits West End Center

Virginia Tech student-athlete Justyn Mutts will return for one final year this Fall and play basketball for the Hokies while working on a third degree. Social work may be in his future and this morning he was at the West End Center for Youth, hooping it up with summer campers. His message for the West End Center Kids – work hard to overcome any obstacles standing in your way – nothing substantial comes easy. Mutts is also hoping one more year at Tech will enhance his NBA draft status next year.
BLACKSBURG, VA

