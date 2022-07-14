Public-private partnership expands broadband in Craig County

Virginia Tech student-athlete Justyn Mutts will return for one final year this Fall and play basketball for the Hokies while working on a third degree. Social work may be in his future and this morning he was at the West End Center for Youth, hooping it up with summer campers. His message for the West End Center Kids – work hard to overcome any obstacles standing in your way – nothing substantial comes easy. Mutts is also hoping one more year at Tech will enhance his NBA draft status next year.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO