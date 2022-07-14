ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to prepare for summer monsoons and flash flooding

It’s been another very dry year in Southern Nevada, but the Valley Health System says summer monsoons and resulting flash floods can happen quickly and require proper precaution.

As fun as it may seem to play in the rain, the water is not safe because of its unpredictable speed and what it may be carrying.

“The water is picking up garbage, fertilizer, oil, feces, rocks and everything else in its path. Swift-moving water can hide debris that can knock someone down or cause an injury,” says Jeff Davidson, medical director of the Emergency Department at Valley Hospital. “It’s better to limit your water play to swimming pools, splash pads or sprinklers.”

Hygiene is also important if you’ve been around flood waters, says Dr. Davidson.

“Plan to wash your hands or take a shower if you’ve been in or around flood water,” he said. “You don’t know where that water has been. It could be overflow from a sewer system, and you want to make sure you and your family practice good hygiene, wash all the clothes, clean all the footwear, and take precautions so it doesn’t affect your health.”

To keep your family safe in times of sudden weather changes and flash floods, VHS says to remember: Do not drive or walk through the water when you can’t see the street or pavement.

Remember the phrase, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Fast-moving water can sweep vehicles off the road and make it difficult to see the condition of the road underneath the water.

Know where the detention basins and washes are in your neighborhood and, if it looks like rain, stay away from these areas. This could include biking and hiking trails and other recreational areas.

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

