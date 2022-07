The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) met for their regular meeting on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The meeting was open to the public and broadcasted on Facebook Live, where it has been archived. Walter Knighton, with the help of Kimothy Hadley, gave the superintendent’s dashboard report. Included in the report were the results of summer school performance both in terms of achievement and in attendance. More details on the reports will be forthcoming. After the agenda and consent agenda were adopted, the BOE addressed the school year handbook as well as the school nutrition handbook and unstructured break time. After some comments on who was allowed to make a motion in the board meeting, two of the items were approved.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO