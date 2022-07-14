ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan is the first city in Wisconsin to receive 'Pet-Friendly Certification'

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan has become the first city in Wisconsin to achieve a Pet Friendly Certification.

The city earned the City Certification through the Better Cities for Pets program from Mars Petcare. Leaders with the city say the accomplishment shows their commitment to creating a place where pets are not only welcome, but can thrive.

"We recognize and celebrate the four-legged residents of Sheboygan and are proud to support them," says Mayor Ryan Sorenson. "The Sheboygan Community has so many components that make us a pet-friendly community. Many of our businesses allow for pets on leashes into their establishments."

Mayor Sorenson added that the Humane Society of Sheboygan County has a new facility on 21st street where staff are offering expanded programming, including vaccine clinics, low cost spay and neuter services, and trap, neuter, return programs.

Sorenson says the city is also working to make parks and public spaces more accessible to pets and their owners.

