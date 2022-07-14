Watch: Ukrainian Forces Drag Away Captured Russian War Machine Using Tractor

Ukrainian military forces dragged away a captured Russian war machine using a tractor.

Footage released by Ukrainian military shows a blue tractor pulling what appears to be an armored personnel carrier down a dirt track and along a road.

A Ukrainian soldier can be seen driving the tractor, with another serviceman behind the wheel of the seized vehicle, while another fighter can be seen sitting on top of it as it is escorted by three more soldiers.

The vehicle can be seen sporting a white "Z" on its side. The "Z" is one of the symbols, as well as the letters "V" and "O," that can be seen painted on Russian military vehicles taking part in the invasion of Ukraine.

The exact type of vehicle was not immediately clear but it appears to be an armored personnel carrier.

The footage was obtained Tuesday from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with them saying they had seized "another trophy."

The footage was also relayed by the Command of the United Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as well as by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, which is the Ukrainian parliament.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is calling a "special military operation." Thursday marks the 141st day of the invasion.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that between February 24 and July 14, Russia had lost about 37,870 personnel, 1,667 tanks, 3,852 armored combat vehicles, 840 artillery units, 247 multiple launch rocket systems, 109 air defense systems, 219 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 681 drones, 155 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 2,720 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 67 units of special equipment.

Other developments in the Russia-Ukraine war:

Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations have concluded a deal to resume exporting Ukrainian grain, with a monitoring and coordination center being set up in Istanbul.

A traffic jam made up of more than 130 cargo ships that are loaded with Ukrainian grain is waiting in the Black Sea to pass into the Danube River.

Grain shipments via the River Danube have increased, with a canal being reopened. An increased number of foreign ships are now able to reach Ukrainian ports to help export grain.

Ukraine's foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has ruled out giving any territory to Russia as part of any ceasefire deal.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia has forcibly removed nearly 2 million people from the country. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for an immediate halt to Russian deportations of Ukrainian citizens.

The British Ministry of Defense has said that "the urban areas of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk likely remain the principal objectives" of the Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

In a reversal of policy, Lithuania's foreign ministry has said that it will allow sanctioned Russian goods to transit through its territory on their way to Russia's Kaliningrad exclave.

