Las Vegas, NV

Project to temporarily close two downtown Las Vegas crossings

By Gary Dymski
 2 days ago
(City of Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A road project will temporarily close Las Vegas Boulevard at two downtown intersections starting Monday (July 18), the city said in a news release.

Vehicles will be prohibited from crossing Las Vegas Boulevard at Garces Avenue and Hoover Avenue from 5 a.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Friday (July 22) as part of a three-year improvement project.

Las Vegas Boulevard crossings at Hoover Avenue and Garces Avenue will be closed temporarily starting Monday. (City of Las Vegas)

Motorists can use detours one block north or one block south of the work. At least one lane will be maintained in both directions on Las Vegas Boulevard to allow access to businesses.

As part of the Las Vegas Boulevard Complete Streets Project, a similar detour is scheduled for Gass Avenue from July 25 to July 29, the city said in a Thursday news release.

The project includes replacing underground utilities (water, sewer, storm drain, gas, fiber optic/smart city infrastructure), traffic signals, medians, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and full-depth pavement; saving and replanting the existing median trees; and adding 200 new trees, bus stop access, pedestrian improvements, two new right-turn pockets and additional illuminated neon signs in the new medians.

Work began April 2020 and is expected to be completed by the end of April 2023.

The city of Las Vegas is managing the project, which is estimated to run $125 million with funding provided by the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission’s Fuel Revenue Indexing tax, the Las Vegas Valley Water District, the city and the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.

To receive project updates, send your email address to LVBInfo@lasvegaspaving.com.

Call 702-448-9100 for project questions and concerns.

Comments / 2

 

