Johnny Gaudreau stunned the NHL world when he agreed to sign a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The $68.2 million he’s due to earn in Columbus is less than the reported offer that he received from the Calgary Flames, leaving many fans perplexed as to what went into his decision. Now, on Thursday, Gaudreau opened up on his free-agency move, revealing why he wanted to play in Columbus in his introductory press conference.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO