In 2018, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga starred in the latest remake of A Star is Born, with this version of the story that’d been told three times prior seeing the former playing Jackson Maine and the latter playing Ally Maine. Cooper and Gaga’s romantic chemistry in A Star is Born was so powerful that it led to many people hoping that the two were actually dating in real life, which was only heightened when the duo performed a passionate “Shallow” duet at the 2019 Oscars. Well, sorry to those particular shippers, because Cooper has a new love interest.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO