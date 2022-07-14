These Are the 16 U.S. Stores That Starbucks Is Set to Close Because of Safety Concerns

It once saw itself as "the third place," a space Fast Company described as somewhere "between home and work where customers could find comfort, community, and good coffee." But times change, and Starbucks has changed, too. Instead of being a place to get away from the demands of work and home, it became a to-do item in someone's busy day. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all of the drinks it sold were to go, and 20% of orders were placed via an app. The pandemic didn't make things easier; COVID-19 saw an increase in worker dissatisfaction triggered by low wages as well as concerns over worker safety. Worsening conditions eventually threw partners from what was once branded as a progressive company into the arms of labor unions. At last count, 133 Starbucks stores across the country, with more than 3,400 Starbucks employees, have voted to unionize, per CNN.
