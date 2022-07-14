These Are the 16 U.S. Stores That Starbucks Is Set to Close Because of Safety Concerns

It once saw itself as "the third place," a space Fast Company described as somewhere "between home and work where customers could find comfort, community, and good coffee." But times change, and Starbucks has changed, too. Instead of being a place to get away from the demands of work and home, it became a to-do item in someone's busy day. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all of the drinks it sold were to go, and 20% of orders were placed via an app. The pandemic didn't make things easier; COVID-19 saw an increase in worker dissatisfaction triggered by low wages as well as concerns over worker safety. Worsening conditions eventually threw partners from what was once branded as a progressive company into the arms of labor unions. At last count, 133 Starbucks stores across the country, with more than 3,400 Starbucks employees, have voted to unionize, per CNN.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 4 DAYS AGO