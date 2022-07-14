ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the 16 U.S. Stores That Starbucks Is Set to Close Because of Safety Concerns

By Gabriel Cortés, CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarbucks will close 16 U.S. stores, mostly on the West Coast, by the end of July because of safety concerns. Six stores will close in Greater Los Angeles; six in Greater Seattle; two in Portland, Oregon; one in Philadelphia and one in D.C. The move comes as more than...

Joel Eisenberg

List of Ross Dress For Less Location Closings

The company is in the midst of an announced expansion, though individual locations have shuttered. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, RetailDive.com, RetailLeader.com, KSBY.com, LocalMint.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and FourSquare.com.
Mashed

The Disturbing Reason Starbucks Is Closing More Than A Dozen Stores

Starbucks has come a long way since its first opening in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1971. It's now the largest coffee company in the world, claiming a 40% share of the coffee market in the U.S., per World Coffee Portal. In the States alone, the coffee chain employs roughly 138,000 people, down drastically from around 346,000 pre-pandemic, per Macrotrends.
Washington Examiner

Starbucks's wokeness comes back to haunt them as coffee chain closes 16 stores

Starbucks is closing 16 stores because of a dramatic increase in crime and drug use throughout the country. The illicit activities have allegedly endangered many of the company's employees. The disruptions have coincided with the country's soaring crime rates, which are largely the result of radical left-wing criminal justice policies.
Joel Eisenberg

Is Hobby Lobby Closing in 2022?

Though a 2012 Facebook rumor has been long debunked, recent reportage has again questioned the longevity of the controversial company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, HobbyLobby.com, Google.com, Politifact.com, and BusinessInsider.com.
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
Mashed

How Starbucks Wants To 'Reinvent' Itself Amid Unionization Efforts

It once saw itself as "the third place," a space Fast Company described as somewhere "between home and work where customers could find comfort, community, and good coffee." But times change, and Starbucks has changed, too. Instead of being a place to get away from the demands of work and home, it became a to-do item in someone's busy day. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all of the drinks it sold were to go, and 20% of orders were placed via an app. The pandemic didn't make things easier; COVID-19 saw an increase in worker dissatisfaction triggered by low wages as well as concerns over worker safety. Worsening conditions eventually threw partners from what was once branded as a progressive company into the arms of labor unions. At last count, 133 Starbucks stores across the country, with more than 3,400 Starbucks employees, have voted to unionize, per CNN.
LABOR ISSUES
pymnts

Delivery Firm Gopuff Cuts 1,500, Closes Warehouses

Gopuff will be cutting 10% of its global workforce, along with shutting down dozens of warehouses, according to Bloomberg Tuesday (July 12). The delivery company is responding to signs that it expanded too fast over the course of the last few years of the pandemic. The cuts will affect around 1,500 staff members and will hit both corporate and warehouse jobs, according to a memo.
BUSINESS
Mashed

How Amazon Is Actually Beating Walmart's Grocery Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Online shopping was once a matter of convenience, but during the pandemic, it was a matter of necessity. When we were all on lockdown, online grocery delivery was one of the safest ways to shop for many. And grocery stores stepped up to the challenge, even though just one year before the pandemic, only 19% of customers had shopped for groceries online (via Forbes). While getting groceries delivered to your house once seemed like a premium service, it's now the norm.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Costco Product Recalled

A drawer chest sold exclusively at Costco Warehouse stores was recalled last week. The chests can easily tip over if the chests are not anchored to the wall, according to a notice published on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website. Samson International issued the recall after receiving a report of an incident involving a 10-year-old child.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Closed Opens First Store in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. German denim brand Closed has landed in the U.S. blue jean capitol. The brand opened a temporary shop in Los Angeles last week at Platform, a collection of independent and first-to-market merchants, eateries and creative businesses located in Culver City. The 1,044-square-foot space is Closed’s first store in the U.S. and is the first of several “outposts” in L.A. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our first physical store in the U.S.,” said Til Nader, Closed co-chief executive. “L.A. is where Closed started its U.S. operations and it feels very natural to come back...
US News and World Report

Starbucks Mulls Selling Its UK Operations Times

(Reuters) - Starbucks Corp is exploring a sale of its UK operations as it faces competition from newer operators, The Times reported https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/starbucks-explores-sale-of-uk-division-gmldppm6f on Saturday citing sources. The coffee chain has asked Houlihan Lokey Inc to canvass interest for its UK business, the report said adding that the company has...
ECONOMY

