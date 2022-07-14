ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri woman who fatally stabbed disabled daughter gets 10-year sentence

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
A Missouri woman who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing her daughter three years ago at a hotel was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Marjorie Theleman, 81, of Webster Groves, pleaded guilty this month to one count of second-degree murder in the November 2019 death of her daughter, Sharon Theleman, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Sharon Theleman, 51, was found dead at a Holiday Inn Express in Fenton, the newspaper reported. Theleman was originally charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutors said that Marjorie Theleman removed her daughter from the nursing home where she was staying before taking her to the motel, KMOV-TV reported. Authorities were called after the two women missed their scheduled checkout time, according to the television station.

According to court documents, Marjorie Theleman stabbed her daughter with a knife and then attempted to suffocate herself with a plastic bag, according to The Associated Press.

Relatives told the Post-Dispatch in 2019 that Marjorie Theleman believed she had dementia and killed her daughter to spare her two sons from having to care for their sister.

Scott Rosenblum, who was representing Marjorie Theleman, said the case was “very sad” and “tragic” for the family, the Post-Dispatch reported. He said his client is eligible for release in about two years.

©2022 Cox Media Group

