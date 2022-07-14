Atlanta offers housing to police recruits

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens assured Forest Cove residents on Thursday night that his team had found housing for everyone left in the apartments. So far, only a couple dozen tenants have moved from the deteriorated, federally-subsidized complex in south Atlanta. When the city initially launched its relocation effort at the end of March, it said it hoped to get all roughly 200 tenants by this month.

