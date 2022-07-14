Atlanta offers housing to police recruits

ATLANTA — Tree removal crews say they are increasingly being targeted by armed robbers. The crews said thieves stormed worksites to steal expensive chain saws and other tools. “If you’re going to get shot or stabbed over a chain saw, or any other piece of equipment, that’s stupid.” said...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — As hundreds of DeKalb renters at the Forest at Columbia Apartments prepare to find a new place to live, metro Atlanta relator Veronica Woodard with EXP Realty reached out to Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln, wanting to help. “All I could think about was the...
ATLANTA — Only Channel 2 Action News is taking you inside the two new major efforts to tackle the gang crisis in the City of Atlanta. Channel 2′s Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned more about the joint operation by Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton District Attorney’s office to make Atlanta streets safer.
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s Credit Union partnered with HOPE Atlanta for their Smart Lunch, Smart Kid campaign to distribute meals to students in several metro Atlanta school departments. Officials say the meals include two breakfast items and four entrees for lunch. Recipients of the boxed meals included...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thursday morning, Atlanta E-911 dispatchers held their Donut with a Dispatcher at Hero Donuts on Georgia Avenue in Southeast Atlanta to attract new talent to the job. ”We save lives every day...we’re the first, first responder,” said Brittney Williams, a nine-year veteran Atlanta E-911 dispatcher....
Katherine “Katie” Janness, 40, and her dog Bowie were brutally stabbed to death in Atlanta, Georgia’s Piedmont Park on July 28, 2021. Janness’ partner, Emma Clark, found their mutilated bodies near the entrance to the park at 10th Street and Charles Allen Drive after she pinged Janness’ location on her phone.
ATLANTA - South Fulton police say a shooting that occurred on the property of an elementary school has left one injured. Officials say the incident occurred on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. on the property of A. Philip Randolph Elementary School on Campbellton Rd SW. when gunshots were heard while officers were patrolling the area.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the past two years, Shena Carter says she has put up with a leaking bathtub, mold in the dishwasher, and no air conditioning in her apartment. And she’ll be the first to tell you it’s not worth $1,000 a month in rent. “No,...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs mother suffering from stage IV cancer was recently evicted from her home after being tased by Fulton County marshals, bringing new attention to metro Atlanta’s lack of affordable housing and pandemic rental assistance. “I was in survival mode,” Christina McKinney, a former...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fight at a South Fulton elementary school parking lot escalated into a shooting that left a 19-year-old Douglasville man in critical condition early Saturday morning, according to police. Authorities responded to A. Phillip Randolph elementary school around 2 a.m. after nearby officers patrolling the area...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the upcoming school year just a few weeks away for the Atlanta metro area, there are plenty of back-to-school events and giveaways to help families in need with school supplies and more. Here are several upcoming events happening in the metro Atlanta area:. WHAT: The...
DeKalb County police say a UPS driver was shot in the parking lot of the Food Depot in DeKalb County. Investigators say that they believe the driver and another man got into an argument before the shooting.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -One million Atlantans are set with food this week after State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks staff spent the day packing meals. “I love volunteering in my community and I just want to make Atlanta a better place because I love it here,” said volunteer Max Green.
Top-selling, popular Gospel star Jekalyn Carr was presented with the Key to the City, by City Commissioner, Natalie Hall last night, July 14, 2022, also proclaiming it “Jekalyn Carr Appreciation Day.” The event kicked off the exciting, events filled Stellar Awards Weekend in Atlanta. Last night, at the...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - One metro Atlanta county is once again requiring all employees to wear masks indoors and is urging visitors to county facilities to do the same as COVID-19 cases in Georgia climb once again. Gwinnett County said the new policy will go into effect on Monday. Officials...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens assured Forest Cove residents on Thursday night that his team had found housing for everyone left in the apartments. So far, only a couple dozen tenants have moved from the deteriorated, federally-subsidized complex in south Atlanta. When the city initially launched its relocation effort at the end of March, it said it hoped to get all roughly 200 tenants by this month.
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A UPS driver was shot after a verbal argument Friday evening in Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police say around 6:50 p.m., they were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a Food Depot in the 4100 block of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a UPS driver in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Atlanta police officials share tips and more in the height of car crimes and auto theft. Atlanta Interim Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum says more than half auto thefts in the city come from individuals leaving their car running outside of businesses.
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — An attempted carjacking at a metro Atlanta mall turned into a shootout on Thursday night, police said. Morrow police said they found a man shot in the parking lot of the Southlake Mall outside its food court around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. Inside the mall, two...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46/Gray News) - Police in Atlanta reported at least seven separate incidences in 2022 where officers have recovered guns stashed inside gas stations and convenience stores. “We often get consent to go inside and we remove guns from behind candy bars, in the cooler – areas where it’s...
Comments / 0