ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta offers housing to police recruits

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Atlanta says an affordable...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Worksite robberies on the rise in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tree removal crews say they are increasingly being targeted by armed robbers. The crews said thieves stormed worksites to steal expensive chain saws and other tools. “If you’re going to get shot or stabbed over a chain saw, or any other piece of equipment, that’s stupid.” said...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

1800 meals distributed to metro Atlanta students in need

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s Credit Union partnered with HOPE Atlanta for their Smart Lunch, Smart Kid campaign to distribute meals to students in several metro Atlanta school departments. Officials say the meals include two breakfast items and four entrees for lunch. Recipients of the boxed meals included...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta 911 dispatchers look to hire additional call takers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Thursday morning, Atlanta E-911 dispatchers held their Donut with a Dispatcher at Hero Donuts on Georgia Avenue in Southeast Atlanta to attract new talent to the job. ”We save lives every day...we’re the first, first responder,” said Brittney Williams, a nine-year veteran Atlanta E-911 dispatcher....
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

South Fulton police say 1 injured in shooting on elementary school property

ATLANTA - South Fulton police say a shooting that occurred on the property of an elementary school has left one injured. Officials say the incident occurred on Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. on the property of A. Philip Randolph Elementary School on Campbellton Rd SW. when gunshots were heard while officers were patrolling the area.
SOUTH FULTON, TN
CBS 46

Atlanta leaders discuss plan to take on negligent landlords

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the past two years, Shena Carter says she has put up with a leaking bathtub, mold in the dishwasher, and no air conditioning in her apartment. And she’ll be the first to tell you it’s not worth $1,000 a month in rent. “No,...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Police#Housing Unit
CBS 46

Back-to-school drives and giveaways happening around Atlanta metro

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the upcoming school year just a few weeks away for the Atlanta metro area, there are plenty of back-to-school events and giveaways to help families in need with school supplies and more. Here are several upcoming events happening in the metro Atlanta area:. WHAT: The...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS 46

Thousands of volunteers pack one million meals for Atlantans in need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -One million Atlantans are set with food this week after State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks staff spent the day packing meals. “I love volunteering in my community and I just want to make Atlanta a better place because I love it here,” said volunteer Max Green.
ATLANTA, GA
gospelmusic.org

Jekalyn Carr Presented with Key To The City in Atlanta

Top-selling, popular Gospel star Jekalyn Carr was presented with the Key to the City, by City Commissioner, Natalie Hall last night, July 14, 2022, also proclaiming it “Jekalyn Carr Appreciation Day.” The event kicked off the exciting, events filled Stellar Awards Weekend in Atlanta. Last night, at the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gwinnett County requiring employees to wear masks again

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - One metro Atlanta county is once again requiring all employees to wear masks indoors and is urging visitors to county facilities to do the same as COVID-19 cases in Georgia climb once again. Gwinnett County said the new policy will go into effect on Monday. Officials...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WABE

Atlanta Mayor Dickens meets with Forest Cove residents to ease relocation concerns

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens assured Forest Cove residents on Thursday night that his team had found housing for everyone left in the apartments. So far, only a couple dozen tenants have moved from the deteriorated, federally-subsidized complex in south Atlanta. When the city initially launched its relocation effort at the end of March, it said it hoped to get all roughly 200 tenants by this month.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

UPS driver shot during argument on Redan Road in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) - A UPS driver was shot after a verbal argument Friday evening in Stone Mountain. DeKalb County police say around 6:50 p.m., they were dispatched to reports of a person shot in the parking lot of a Food Depot in the 4100 block of Redan Road. When officers arrived, they found a UPS driver in his 30s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy