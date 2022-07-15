ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Mama bear, cub caught on camera devouring donuts in kitchen of Monrovia home

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b4pH4_0gg3I4Bu00

A mama bear and her cub entered a Monrovia home earlier this month and helped themselves to some treats in the kitchen, video of the startling incident shows.

The homeowner, Alice Taylor, said the mama bear removed the screen of an open window to get inside.

The furry visitors went straight for the kitchen, where they discovered -- and ate -- all of the family's donuts that were on top of a counter.

The footage shows the elder bear standing on her hind legs to reach the countertop.

"I was just trying to figure out how do we get them out," Taylor said.

Taylor stayed calm and kept her distance. She'd normally make noise to get them out, but she was hesitant this time because she wasn't sure how they would react.

After the homeowner made some loud noises, the bears scurried out of the same window from which they had entered.

The family said this was second time the same bears have entered their home searching for food. Taylor said her son once heard loud footsteps as he was in bed.

Taylor said Monrovia residents are no stranger to bears, and they embrace them in their community.

"We understand that our trash cans are going to get knocked over," she said. "There's certain things that go with having bears in our community."

Scarlet Timphony
2d ago

I used to live in Monrovia up at the north end. We had bears in our yard , deer eating our tomatoes , raccoons in the driveway , coyotes in the lot next door, rattlesnakes and bobcats. We were a neighbor to the house that had the jacuzzi the bear used to come sit in. They finally took him to the zoo

Incurable Romanticist
2d ago

Mama Bear looked at the doughnuts. They looked good and smelled even better, so she popped one in her mouth. She tried another one, and it had jelly filling, so she called Baby Bear and handed him a maple cruller. He sniffed it and ate it up in one bite.“How was that?” Asked Mama Bear, and Baby Bear said happily, “It was JUST RIGHT!”

judge me when you are perfect
20h ago

I’m glad people embrace the bears after all it is bear country there they lived there first , where I live we have lots of donkeys and coyotes people like to complain but yet they have been there way before homes have even been built there , we’ve had evil people shooting the donkeys with arrows it’s sad , I’m glad it worked out for them and everyone’s safe , I think anybody who complains or doesn’t like bears lions and coyotes and snakes should go live in the city then

