The father of a Cape Coral man who was found dead in a Cape Coral canal after being allowed to walk home alone drunk has been arrested for driving under the influence. Cape Coral police say they arrested Jeremiah Ballam, 46, around 11 p.m. on Saturday after officers saw him fail to stop at a stop sign and drive at speeds of more than 80 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO