Kershaw County man who initially claimed self-defense in shooting arrested for murder

 2 days ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man who claimed in a 911 call he had shot an attacker on Wednesday night is now charged with murder in Kershaw County. The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday...

According to KC Sheriff Lee Boan, 51 year old Shane Garland Granger has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to Wednesday night’s shooting death on Longtown Road in Lugoff. Boan says, this is not a “stand your ground” incident. The investigation revealed victim and suspect were together at a separate location prior to the incident. At some point, victim was drove to the suspect’s residence on Longtown Road by the suspect, where the suspect then went inside his house, got a firearm, went back outside his residence, and shot victim in the chest. The suspect did call 911 after shooting the victim.KC Coroner David West says 66 year old Johnny Carson Douglas of Bishopville passed away as a result of the shooting.
