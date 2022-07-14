Disgraced attorney charged with deaths of son, wife

SAVANNAH, Ga. - A Georgia Department of Public Health district is piloting debit cards that could become the norm for mothers using WIC benefits across the state. The Coastal Health District said the state health department selected the district to test eWIC. Previously known as Women, Infant, and Children, eWIC is an electronic system for distributing food benefits through the program. It funds food for low-income women during and after pregnancy, as well as mothers of children 5 years old and younger.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO