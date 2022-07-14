Dozens rescued during Virginia flash flooding

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warning are in effect in several counties in the Richmond area and throughout central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in southeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, northwestern Hanover, northwestern Henrico, southwestern Caroline, eastern Nottoway and northern Dinwiddie Counties.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — After more than 40 people were reported missing in massive flooding in Virginia, officials said Thursday everyone has been accounted for. Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to flooding following a massive storm in western Virginia on Tuesday. Initially, 44 people were reported missing. Rescuers cleared 400 buildings in the area.
Western Virginia has been devastated by heavy rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.. The storms have moved on, but we are monitoring rain and hot temperatures across the South. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the details.
ALTAVISTA, Va. – Good news for drivers!. Gas prices across Central and Southwest Virginia are sliding back down. The national average still sits at $4.57 a gallon, while the average price across the Commonwealth is about $4.36. Your lowest price in the Southwest region would be in Craig County,...
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday to assist with response and recovery efforts due to impacts from heavy rainfall and severe flooding. The severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region on Tuesday, July 12, and continued into the early morning hours of July 13. Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, along with power outages, impacts to roads and other infrastructure, and significant resource and operational challenges.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in the state to help assist in providing resources for response and recovery efforts due to the impacts of heavy rainfall and severe flooding in the southwest region. According to Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding, around 40 people are missing as a result of the flooding.
We’ve been a cantankerous, rude, anxious bunch over the past 2 1/2 years, ever since the pandemic consumed us. That’s understandable – and not exactly news. What is news, and dangerous for anyone driving along highways in Virginia, are the number of shootings and other road-rage incidents plaguing those trips. We’re taking our personal traumas and stress out on anyone who gets within striking distance.
Virginia is home to over 50 beautiful lakes and reservoirs. Some big, some small, and some manmade. None however are as clear and beautiful as Smith Mountain Lake, a large freshwater reservoir in the Roanoke Region of Virginia. Known as the second largest lake in the state, Smith Mountain spans 32 miles and features hiking trails, campgrounds, and an amphitheater.
Search efforts will continue for more than 40 people unaccounted for after a torrential downpour inundated a rural Virginia county, tearing homes from their foundations and damaging roads and bridges across the region. CNN’s Nick Valencia reports.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the cost of everything rising lately, finding ways to save on your electric bill is top of mind for many. It’s why more and more people are taking the opportunity to power their homes with solar energy. Nolie Diakoulas, director of business development for Convert Solar, has more on the future of Virginia’s solar market.
DANVILLE, Va. – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine was in Danville on Friday to discuss several challenges with business owners and city leaders, including inflation and supply chain issues. The gathering was more than a luncheon – it was an opportunity to express concerns. Kaine said his goal was...
RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for 50 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes much of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate climbed to 22.3%, but...
When it comes to median household income, four areas in the region slotted in the top 10. A five-year survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau looked at median household income to determine the wealthiest counties in the country. In results that may come as no surprise to residents subjected to soaring rent and housing costs, four of the seven richest areas are in Northern Virginia, according to U.S. News & World Report.
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A Virginia man was killed in an early morning crash in Rockingham County. According to NC State Highway Patrol, they responded to a call about a crash just before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday on NC 14, near Fisher Hill Road, in Rockingham County. Troopers say...
UPDATE 1:35 p.m. (7/14/22): On Thursday afternoon, Buchanan County officials announced that everybody who was previously unaccounted for following the devastating floods has been located. In addition, there are no deaths directly related to the flooding. This news comes after heavy rainfall on Tuesday, July 12 led to severe flash flooding that affected numerous roads […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fifty localities throughout Virginia currently have high COVID-19 transmission rates, and UVA Health says that this number could grow in the near future. Charlottesville, Greene, Louisa, and Orange counties are just a few of the areas currently experiencing high transmission rates. “At least half of the...
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated guidance on quarantine procedures following exposure to COVID-19 in school, child care, and camp settings. This revised guidance outlines that quarantine is no longer routinely recommended after exposure to COVID-19 infected individuals in child care, K-12 schools, and camp settings. Earlier in the year, individuals...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - One metro Atlanta county is once again requiring all employees to wear masks indoors and is urging visitors to county facilities to do the same as COVID-19 cases in Georgia climb once again. Gwinnett County said the new policy will go into effect on Monday. Officials...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — When Virginia students and staff return to the classroom this fall, they'll be returning to a different set of COVID-19 protocols. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a big change to COVID-19 quarantine guidance in the Commonwealth, eliminating the need to quarantine following exposure to COVID-19 as long as that person exposed remains asymptomatic.
