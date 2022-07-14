ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Dozens rescued during Virginia flash flooding

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flash flood in rural Virginia left...

WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warning are in effect in several counties in the Richmond area and throughout central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in southeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, northwestern Hanover, northwestern Henrico, southwestern Caroline, eastern Nottoway and northern Dinwiddie Counties.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Everyone has been accounted for following massive Virginia flood

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — After more than 40 people were reported missing in massive flooding in Virginia, officials said Thursday everyone has been accounted for. Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to flooding following a massive storm in western Virginia on Tuesday. Initially, 44 people were reported missing. Rescuers cleared 400 buildings in the area.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
CNN

Western Virginia devastated by heavy rain

Western Virginia has been devastated by heavy rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.. The storms have moved on, but we are monitoring rain and hot temperatures across the South. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the details.
VIRGINIA STATE
Governor Glenn Youngkin Declares State of Emergency in Response to Severe Flooding Event in Southwest Virginia

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency Wednesday to assist with response and recovery efforts due to impacts from heavy rainfall and severe flooding. The severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region on Tuesday, July 12, and continued into the early morning hours of July 13. Heavy rainfall caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, along with power outages, impacts to roads and other infrastructure, and significant resource and operational challenges.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

More than 40 people were unaccounted for, Virginia state of emergency declared in response to severe flooding event

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in the state to help assist in providing resources for response and recovery efforts due to the impacts of heavy rainfall and severe flooding in the southwest region. According to Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding, around 40 people are missing as a result of the flooding.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

WAVY News 10

WRIC - ABC 8News

Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency; southwest, central Virginia crews respond to Buchanan Co. flooding

UPDATE 1:35 p.m. (7/14/22): On Thursday afternoon, Buchanan County officials announced that everybody who was previously unaccounted for following the devastating floods has been located. In addition, there are no deaths directly related to the flooding. This news comes after heavy rainfall on Tuesday, July 12 led to severe flash flooding that affected numerous roads […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
