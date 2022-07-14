ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

‘Gremlins’ Director Slams Baby Yoda as ‘Completely Stolen’ and ‘Shamelessly’ Copied

By Zack Sharf
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA beef is brewing between Baby Yoda and the Gremlins. Filmmaker Joe Dante, who popularized the Gremlins with his 1984 horror-comedy and its 1990 sequel, recently told the San Francisco Chronicle (via IndieWire) that Baby Yoda is nothing but a shameless ripoff of the eponymous creatures, particularly the lead Gremlin named...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

TVLine

Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for black-ish and Big Mouth, Dead at 28

Actor and comedian Jak Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, has died at the age of 28. Knight’s family confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline but did not provide any details about the cause of death. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Leaks Online

There's no denying that Star Wars fans are growing increasingly impatient over the lack of updates surrounding the third season of The Mandalorian which wrapped filming last March. Now, despite the fact that Lucasfilm gave attendees of the recently-concluded Star Wars Celebration their first glimpse at Season 3, it seems like Disney has no plans of dropping the long-awaited trailer online anytime soon.
TV & VIDEOS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman’s Next Project Announces Unfortunate Update

Lewis Pullman and the rest of the cast of Top Gun: Maverick saw rave reviews for their performances following the premiere of the Tom Cruise film over the Memorial Day weekend. Weeks later, the new movie continues to do well at the box office. In fact, it is also attracting the praise of experienced military pilots. Now, almost two months following the film’s debut, Pullman had another major picture ready to premiere on the big screen. Sadly, though, the Top Gun: Maverick star’s newest project just received an unfortunate update.
MOVIES
Person
Joe Dante
Person
Bd Wong
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ashley Eckstein Shares Excitement for Future Ahsoka Stories

The future is bright for Ahsoka Tano, who was become somewhat of a fixture in recent Star Wars storytelling following her initial debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. In the coming years, that is expected to continue with both a new animated series called Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which will dive into Ahsoka's early origin story, as well as a live-action Star Wars: Ahsoka series, which will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role following appearances on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett. While we'll have to wait and see exactly what these new stories entail, it certainly seems like they'll bring significant new developments for the character, building on top of an already-compelling string of appearances and a passionate fandom. Ashley Eckstein, who has voiced Ahsoka across her animated appearances, recently spoke to ComicBook.com about those upcoming television series, and how excited she is to see the character's fanbase continue to grow.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Indiana Jones 4 writer tried to talk Spielberg and Lucas out of aliens

When it comes to the Indiana Jones movies, few in the tomb raiding series are as divisive as the 2008 film, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Despite grossing over $790 million at the worldwide box-office, many fans of the franchise don’t look back on the 2000s movie fondly, primarily due to one thing – aliens.
MOVIES
Collider

Why the Clone Troopers Are Star Wars’ Most Tragic Characters

Star Wars at its core is an opera, chronicling a grand scale epic over the course of several generations of war in one overarching saga. As an opera, Star Wars is also abundant with tragedies that follow the rise and fall of heroes and villains whose suffering enhances the emotional and thematic drama of its storytelling. Tragedies like that of a chosen Jedi padawan’s torturous turn to the dark side, the fall of a peaceful galactic republic into a tyrannical empire and of course the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the wise.
MOVIES
pethelpful.com

Cat's Chill Joyride on a 'Roomba' Vacuum Is Cracking People Up

The great thing about cats is that most of the time nothing really bothers them. Although one cat on TikTok probably takes the crown for most chill cat of all time. The Ragdoll cat from Sarasota, Florida was completely unperturbed that he somehow end up on top of his owner's Roomba — and was even more unbothered when that Roomba started bumping into things. Talk about internet gold!
SARASOTA, FL
#Hbo Max#Hbo#Mandalorian
epicstream.com

Game-Changing Star Wars Rumor Claims Christian Bale will Play Starkiller

There's no denying that Christian Bale is currently experiencing a career renaissance thanks to his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After appearing as the manacing baddie Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, it looks like Disney has major plans for the 48-year-old actor that would see him appear in another high-profile franchise.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Chris Evans Has Major Request for Buzz Lightyear Following Tim Allen Casting Controversy

Chris Evans is hopeful that Disney theme parks are willing to add another Buzz Lightyear ride featuring his version of the character. Evans voices Buzz in Lightyear, released last month. The Captain America star was over the moon about the idea of a theme park ride based on his take on Buzz. “Oh my God, I would love it if they came up with a ride! I would love it,” Evans told The Wrap. “That’s the dream. I don’t know, if there was any sort of theme park connection to this I’d be thrilled.”
CELEBRITIES
Collider

AMC Releases 'Tales of the Walking Dead' Teaser Trailer Ahead of SDCC Panel

Ahead of their upcoming SDCC panel, AMC is ramping up the excitement for their highly anticipated upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. On July 14 brand-new poster art was unveiled highlighting a portion of the all-star cast, along with a teaser trailer just over 30 seconds that gives fans a taste of the grab-bag of tones the stand-alone episodes will feature. The all-new anthology series is a spinoff of The Walking Dead Universe and will premiere on Sunday, August 14 on AMC and AMC+.
TV SERIES

